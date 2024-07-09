LeBron James Sparks Fan Reaction With Top Player Vote at USA Olympic Camp: ‘Can Retire at Same Time With Bronny’

At 39, LeBron James currently stands as the NBA's oldest active player, set to be the 43rd player to earn this particular distinction in the sport's history.

His age, however, does not appear to affect his performance significantly. Indeed, James continues to make substantial contributions to Team USA in preparation for the upcoming.

Fans react to LeBron James being voted best player in Team USA training camp

A straw poll organized by The Athletic's Joe Vardon and Sam Amick, which took place during Team USA training camp, voted as the top player based on his performances since the camp started on Saturday.

"Observing him on the first day, I told my brother that even at 40, he's the court's best player," said Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets forward, and a player on the U.S. select team, discussing James.

Fans reacted vividly and in a big way to his achievement. Their responses are detailed below.

James led the poll with five votes, followed by Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, and Jrue Holiday, who received two votes each. Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Bam Adebayo each garnered one vote.

It was noted by Vardon and Amick that most players and coaches from the select team participated in the poll, with none of the Team USA members taking part.

Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic's head coach, who is also coaching the select team, applauded James' leading role on the court.

Team USA prepares for Olympic challenge amidst injury concerns and promising performances

Amidst concerns about injuries yet notable performances, Team USA is getting ready for an Olympic challenge. A memorable scrimmage between Team USA and the select team occurred on Monday, where the 17-year-old Cooper Flagg was out versus elite players, and Davis secured a 74-73 win by blocking Brandin Podziemski's final shot.

Some had speculated that Steve Kerr, the head coach, might consider bringing James off the bench in the Olympics as Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid are and considering the composition of Team USA's roster.

This happened before the coaching team decided to sideline Kevin Durant from practice sessions and scrimmages owing to his calf injury. Kerr reports Durant, the two-time NBA Finals MVP, is on day-to-day evaluation and they are simply exercising caution.

On Wednesday, James and Team USA will launch a five-game showcase series, starting with a match against Canada. At the Olympics, the Americans will commence group play with a confrontation against Serbia slated for July 28.

