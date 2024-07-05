Khabib Nurmagomedov Net Worth - Salary and Career Earnings

Khabib Abdulmanapovich Nurmagomedov is a former undefeated mixed martial arts superstar widely regarded as one of the biggest mixed martial artists of his generation. Khabib was born in the Republic of Dagestan on September 20, 1988.

Khabib Nurmagomedov started his journey in combat sports at a very young age. His father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who was himself a sambo and judo fighter and veteran of Russian forces, had a great influence on shaping Khabib as an unstoppable force.

The Eagle trained in wrestling from a very young age, following the old tradition of Dagestan. Soon after, Khabib became the world Sambo champion twice. He even had a great run as a Judo player at the local level.

Khabib signed a contract with the UFC in 2011 and rest his history. The Eagle has the record for the longest lightweight championship reign, being undefeated throughout his career. He has never lost a round during his whole UFC run and was ranked as the number one ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter when he announced retirement.

What is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Net Worth?

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth and some other reliable outlets, Khabib Nurmagomedov's net worth is approximately $40 million.

A major part of his massive net worth Khabib Nurmagomedov earned him from his legendary career inside UFC octagon, and a huge part of his income is from his business and partnership all around the world. Khabib Nurmagomedov has invested massive amounts of money in hotel startups in Arab countries. He also has his own mixed martial arts promotion and has some more sources of income.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Salary and Career Earnings

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the most decorated UFC championships and one of the greatest lightweight fighters to ever step foot inside the UFC octagon. The Eagle reached the peak of his career after the rivalry with former UFC two-divisional champion Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has earned a huge purse for his fights. The Eagle made huge money after Conor McGregor's fight, especially his last two fights, contributed a massive amount to his salary. As per some reports, his lifetime salary from UFC was approximately $21.72 million. Here is the compilation of some of the fights and the massive salary he got for those matches.

Match Purse Year Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Rafael dos Anjos $64,000 2014 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Darrell Horcher $135,000 2016 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Michael Johnson $170,000 2016 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza $230,000 2017 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta $530,000 2018 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor $1,540,000 2018 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier $6,090,000 2019 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje $6.09 million 2020

How much does Khabib Nurmagomedov get paid per fight?

The purse of UFC fighters varies; every fight depends on multiple factors; one of these factors is how big the card is on which fighter is fighting, at what position the fighter is fighting, the popularity of the fighter and his opponent, and how is the anticipation for the fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s per-fight salary gets a massive jump from the start to the end of his career. Khabib was paid $170,000 for beating Michael Johnson, and he made approximately $6 million in his last two fights. Khabib's growth was massive in UFC when he finally planned to hang up his gloves in his prime.

How much has Khabib made from the UFC?

According to some reports from reliable sources, including SportsKeeda, Celebrity Net Worth, Marca, and more, Khabib Nurmagomedov has estimatedly earned between $20 million and $22 million throughout his UFC career.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Brand Endorsements and Investments

Other than locking horns inside the UFC octagon, Khabib Nurmagomedov has some major investments that have contributed to his whooping net worth. In 2019, Khabib revealed that he is a brand ambassador for Salam Pay.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has also received sponsorship from world-known brands like Reebok, Toyota, Gorilla Energy, and more.

Nurmagomedov also owns multiple businesses worldwide. Khabib is co-owner of a mixed martial arts promotion named after his moniker, “The Eagle,” “Eagle Fighting Championship.” The promotion held its first tournament in North America in 2022.

In addition, Khabib owns his fast-food restaurant line, M-Eat. There are 14 M-Eat restaurants in different parts of Russia.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s House and Cars

Khabib Nurmagomedov lives in a huge mansion alongside his family in Makhachkala, Republic of Dagestan. The proper address of where Khabib Nurmagomedov lives has not yet been publicly revealed. According to some reports, Khabib owns some of the luxury cars in his collection. The Eagle owns six luxury cars.

Cars Price Ferrari California T $300,000 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S $161,900 Mercedes-Benz S-Class $122,800 BMW 7-Series $101,250 Toyota Land Cruiser $85,655 Toyota Tacoma $44,070

Khabib Nurmagomedov's other sources of income

In addition to his fighting career and businesses, Khabib Nurmagomedov also earns massive money from his public appearances and speeches at shows. According to Khabib's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, “The Eagle” makes around $300,000 per day for giving speeches.

Currently, Khabib Nurmagomedov's time is tough as he is tangled in multiple controversies. According to some rumors, the Russian government has seized all bank accounts of “The Eagle” for not paying a tax debt of 297 million rubles, which is equivalent to 4.1 million US dollars.

Another controversy around Khabib is that, as per some reports, a militant in the gruesome Dagestan attack, Ghadzimurad Kagirov, used to train at Nurmagomedov’s gym.

