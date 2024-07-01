Klay Thompson's Father's Online Activity Hints at New Team Amid LeBron James Lakers Rumor

Many Los Angeles Lakers fans are eager for their team to sign Klay Thompson when free agency begins, and it looks like the four-time NBA champion’s father Mychal Thompson shares that hope.

For the unversed, Mychal Thompson, Klay's father, played for the Lakers for over four seasons during the renowned Showtime era. He won back-to-back championships with L.A. in 1988 and 1989 and currently serves as the team’s radio color commentator.

Klay Thompson's dad Mychal Thompson joins Lakers fans hoping son signs LAL contract

Mychal Thompson, a former Lakers star, made it clear that he wants to see the sharpshooter in Purple & Gold. He responded to fans on social media on Sunday, supporting their hopes that Thompson will sign with Los Angeles.

A fan commented to Chris Haynes (via NBA TV) tweet on X (formerly Twitter), "We love klay and all of laker nation is hoping and praying he’s a laker," to which Klay's dad Mychal replied, "Me too (praying hand emoji) (basketball emoji)."

Mychal might know more about the situation than he’s revealing. A report on Sunday suggested that Klay is willing to offer a significant discount to two teams, including the Lakers. The connections Thompson has to the Lakers are undeniable. Considering that L.A. is a major rival of the Warriors, it’s easy to see why Mychal and many Lakers fans are hopeful.

With Klay likely to leave the Golden State Warriors , it's no surprise that Mychal wants his son to join the Lakers. What stands out is Mychal’s openness about it on social media.

Adrian Wojnarowski named Klay Thompson as one of the players Lakers are interested in

During Sunday's episode of SportsCenter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned Klay Thompson as one of the players the Lakers might pursue in free agency with the $13 million mid-level exception, assuming star forward LeBron James accepts a pay cut in his new deal with the team.

The 34-year-old averaged 17.9 points and shot 38.7 percent from three-point range last season for the Warriors, making him a valuable asset for providing floor spacing around James and star forward Anthony Davis.

Thompson will undoubtedly attract many offers when he becomes a free agent, so it remains uncertain if his dad’s wish of seeing him play for his former team will come true.

