The Utah Jazz selected Filipowski, a 7-footer who spent two seasons with the Blue, as the 32 overall pick in a newly formatted NBA draft that spanned two days; the first round place on Wednesday night, and the second round followed on Thursday.

On the first night, a green room invitation had been extended to Filipowski and he was visibly comforted by his girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchinson, when his name was not announced in the first round. Filipowski and Kansas forward Johnny Furphy were the only two players invited to the NBA green room for the first who were not picked.

Adding to the wild atmosphere, Filipowski's own family stirred up public discussion. Filipowski's mother and brother alleged on social media that Kyle's girlfriend had brainwashed and groomed him excessively.

Kyle Filipowski's family concerned about his relationship

The Twitter world buzzed with a clip from "The Lowe Post" with ESPN's Zach Lowe and Jonathan Givony, revealing concerns about Kyle Filipowski's personal life.

The clip disclosed that Filipowski's underwhelming interview performances and pro-day workouts seemingly led to hesitation among some teams. Moreover, Givony indicated concerns about Filipowski's girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchinson.

Upon Lowe's request for more details, Givony revealed that Hutchinson, older than Filipowski by a few years, allegedly manipulated and indoctrinated him.

Daniel Filipowski, Kyle's eldest brother, voiced concerns about the lesser-known story involving Kyle's girlfriend, a narrative swept under the rug for almost two years.

Unable to contact Givony directly, Daniel mentioned through Instagram that researching Mormon brainwashing and grooming could provide some backdrop details, hinting at what's happening around the story.

The elder brother accused Hutchinson, a 28-year-old, of wanting an engagement ring from then-highschooler Kyle when she was 24.

While Filipowski at 20, just started his NBA career, his relationship with the six-year-old Hutchinson raises eyebrows. As long-term companions, the exact time of their courtship beginning is unknown. The age difference while Kyle was 18 and she was 24 stirs concerns, especially if the relationship started before that.

Kyle Filipowski's NBA Draft Slide amid performance and controversy

The NBA Draft Slide of Kyle Filipowski was swarmed by controversy and performance issues. According to his family, Filipowski was allegedly in a calculated plan from Hutchinson to ultimately make him her husband, his projection as a future successful player in the NBA. The allegations of Mormon brainwashing make Filipowski's association with the Utah Jazz peculiar, and potentially shed light on his Draft slide.

It's assumed that the Jazz had made a promise to him about drafting him at 32, likely prompting Filipowski's representatives to pull him away from other team prospects. Filipowski's plummet in the draft was primarily attributed to his subpar workouts, at least according to NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony.

Despite all this, the wait for Filipowski, who had an average of 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in his second year, came to an end swiftly. This followed the drafting of Jonathan Mogbo, a center from the University of San Francisco, who was picked up 31st overall by the Toronto Raptors, setting the second round in motion.

