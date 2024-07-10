Leon Edwards Is Down to Fight Islam Makhachev in Champ vs Champ Fight: ‘I Can See That Happening in the Future'

Leon Edwards expresses his desire to fight Islam Makhachev in a champion vs champion bout. However, the British champion admits that there are fights that both of them need to go through in order to make the aforementioned fight happen.

The welterweight champion is also interested in moving up and fighting in the middleweight division. After getting the belt, Leon Edwards wants to move up in the pound-for-pound ranking list.

Is Leon Edwards vs Islam Makhachev happening?

Leon Edwards became the undisputed welterweight champion following a brutal head kick victory against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Since then, Rocky has had two successful title defenses against Colby Covington and the aforementioned Usman.

In an interview with talkSport, Edwards gave his thoughts on a potential fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. He expresses his aspirations to have transcended from getting the welterweight championship belt.

Rocky wants to challenge himself by fighting champions of different weight classes. He also expressed his desire to move up in the pound-for-pound rankings. Leon Edwards currently stands at the fourth position below Makhachev, Jon Jones and Alex Pereira.

When the question of fighting Islam Makhachev arose, Leon Edwards was totally up for the challenge. The Russian contender wanted to move up to welterweight to fight for the belt. Which, Rocky claims that there is ‘work to do’ for both of them.

“I can see that happening in the future,” says Leon Edwards. Rocky said Dustin Poirier was the legitimate lightweight fighter Islam has fought. He believes his potential victory against Belal Muhammad will place him in an equal position with the lightweight champion.

Leon Edwards also has his eyes on a potential move up to the middleweight division. After conquering the welterweight division, Rocky desires to take on champions of different weight classes moving forward.

Marc Goddard explains why he will not referee Leon Edwards’ fights

Marc Goddard is one of the most popular and esteemed referees in MMA. He has refereed a lot of classic fights in the UFC. From Jorge Masvidal to Israel Adesanya, he has officiated them all.

However, Goddard claims he will never officiate a Leon Edwards fight. Why does a well-respected referee avoid a great champion? The questions were answered in a recent interview with the OverDogs Podcast.

“You never saw me referee Leon Edwards in the UFC, and you never will,” said Goddard. The Brit claims he was Rocky’s first coach. Marc reveals he used to train the current welterweight champion during his amateur days.

“I just don’t want any hassle,” says Marc Goddard. The Englishman does not want to be placed in a potentially biased place while officiating Leon Edwards. He also claimed he did not want his decisions to go against Rocky.

He turned down the classic rematch between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Marc Goddard revealed he did not want The Last Stylebender to feel any ‘negative connotation’ due to his presence at UFC 281 where he lost against the Brazilian.