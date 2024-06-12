Max Verstappen Stands With Kelly Piquet As GF Addresses ‘Upsetting Wave Of Accusations, Rumors, And Photoshopped Screenshots’

Max Verstappen recently defended his partner Kelly Piquet against years of online abuse and false rumors. Brazilian Model and daughter of three-time F1 World Champion Nelson Piquet took to Instagram to address the criticism and blatant hate she had been facing on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Kelly Piquet speaks out

In her emotional Instagram post, Piquet expressed her distress over the false accusations and rumors that have been circulating about her. She described how these fabrications have been bothering her.

“For over 3 years I’ve been navigating a very strange and upsetting wave of accusations, rumours, fabricated situations, fake testimonials, photoshopped screenshots… you name it," Piquet wrote. While, it had been harassing for her, up until now she'd kept quiet.

Max Verstappen demanded an end to the hate speech on the internet and denounced the people making the unfounded charges and their propagators.

"This has to stop. These false accusations by certain individuals on Instagram and TikTok are insane and ridiculous at the same time. Hate has no place in this world. We know what’s true within our family and we are very happy together. I love you," Verstappen stated.

In addition to Verstappen, Piquet received support from her family and fans. Her mother, Sylvia Tamsma-Piquet, expressed her pride and love for both Piquet and Verstappen, urging them to ignore the negativity.

Fans also rallied behind Piquet, praising her strength and resilience, and denouncing the unfounded accusations.

Piquet highlighted the emotional toll that the online hate has taken on her and her loved ones. "As a human being, the comments and hate affect me and the people around me deeply," she shared.

She also emphasized the importance of verifying information before making threats or spreading rumors, hoping her message would remind people of the real-life consequences of their actions.

A history of controversy

In the F1 community, Kelly Piquet has frequently been at the core of controversy. Most recently, the ex-wife of former Formula One driver Jerome D'Ambrosio accused her of trying to break up her marriage.

Such allegations have fueled the online hate, pushing Piquet to publicly defend herself and clarify the truth.

Earlier, she was also accused of breaking her now-boyfriend Max Verstappen’s previous relationship as well as cheating on her previous partner Russian driver Daniil Kvyat.

A positive outlook

Despite the negativity, Piquet remains focused on maintaining her integrity. "I am far from perfect, but I do take pride in my values, morals, and manner," she affirmed.

Piquet concluded her post with a quote from James Clear, emphasizing the importance of positive actions: "Every action we take is a vote for who we want to be. Let’s choose to be better humans to ourselves and others."

Despite the ongoing social media noise, Piquet and Verstappen remain strong. Their relationship became public in 2021. Since then, the pair have been seen on vacations and also showing support for each other’s work.

The three-time F1 World Champion also shares a beautiful relationship with Piquet’s daughter, Penelope which fans often see on social media as well as on the paddock on race weekends. Verstappen, fresh off his sixth win of the 2024 season at the Canadian Grand Prix, has shown that his commitment to Piquet is as solid as his performance on the track.

