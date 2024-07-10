Michael Chandler Drops Major Hint on Connor McGregor's Next Fight and It's Sooner Than You Think

UFC number sixth ranked lightweight fighter, who was supposed to finally return to the UFC octagon after a long layoff to fight his dream opponent Conor McGregor at UFC 303 pay-per-view, has yet again shared a massive hint on his enormous fight with Mystic Mac getting the result for this year.

A fan account on X (Formerly Twitter) user named Josh commented under Michael Chandler’s post and quoted, “(Michael) Chandler vs. (Conor) McGregor is going down September 14,” hinting at a potential date for the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler UFC fight.

Michael Chandler confirmed the prediction of the fan by quoting the post and saying, “Loading.” Iron Chandler later had a fun fan question-and-answer session on his official X (formerly known as Twitter).

Why was Conor McGregor’s return match canceled?

Initially, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were scheduled to lock horns and headline UFC 303 pay-per-view last month on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

Unfortunately, the UFC had to cancel the UFC 303 main event match-up between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler after Mystic Mac injured his toe during a sparring session. Notorious was without safety gear while he was preparing his Octagon return.

Conor McGregor’s UFC record

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - Apr. 06, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Marcus Brimage

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:07

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - Aug. 17, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao - Jul. 19, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - Sep. 27, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver - Jan. 18, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Chad Mendes vs Conor McGregor - Jul. 11, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Jose Aldo vs Conor McGregor - Dec. 12, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz - Mar. 05, 2016

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2 - Aug. 20, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Eddie Alvarez vs Conor McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor - Oct. 06, 2018

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone - Jan. 18, 2020

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2 - Jan. 23, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

