Michael Chandler Drops Major Hint on Connor McGregor's Next Fight and It's Sooner Than You Think
Number sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler hints at a new date for his fight with Conor McGregor.
UFC number sixth ranked lightweight fighter, who was supposed to finally return to the UFC octagon after a long layoff to fight his dream opponent Conor McGregor at UFC 303 pay-per-view, has yet again shared a massive hint on his enormous fight with Mystic Mac getting the result for this year.
A fan account on X (Formerly Twitter) user named Josh commented under Michael Chandler’s post and quoted, “(Michael) Chandler vs. (Conor) McGregor is going down September 14,” hinting at a potential date for the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler UFC fight.
Michael Chandler confirmed the prediction of the fan by quoting the post and saying, “Loading.” Iron Chandler later had a fun fan question-and-answer session on his official X (formerly known as Twitter).
Why was Conor McGregor’s return match canceled?
Initially, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were scheduled to lock horns and headline UFC 303 pay-per-view last month on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.
Unfortunately, the UFC had to cancel the UFC 303 main event match-up between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler after Mystic Mac injured his toe during a sparring session. Notorious was without safety gear while he was preparing his Octagon return.
Conor McGregor’s UFC record
1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - Apr. 06, 2013
- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Marcus Brimage
- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)
- Round: 1
- Time: 1:07
2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - Aug. 17, 2013
- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway
- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)
- Rounds: 3
- Time: 5:00
3. UFC Fight Night: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao - Jul. 19, 2014
- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 1
- Time: 4:05
4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - Sep. 27, 2014
- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 1
- Time: 1:46
5. UFC Fight Night: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver - Jan. 18, 2015
- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 2
- Time: 1:54
6. UFC 189: Chad Mendes vs Conor McGregor - Jul. 11, 2015
- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 2
- Time: 4:57
7. UFC 194: Jose Aldo vs Conor McGregor - Dec. 12, 2015
- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 1
- Time: 0:13
8. UFC 196: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz - Mar. 05, 2016
- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz
- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)
- Round: 2
- Time: 4:12
9. UFC 202: Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2 - Aug. 20, 2016
- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz
- Method: M-DEC (Majority Decision)
- Rounds: 5
- Time: 5:00
10. UFC 205: Eddie Alvarez vs Conor McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016
- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)
- Round: 2
- Time: 3:04
11. UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor - Oct. 06, 2018
- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)
- Round: 4
- Time: 3:03
12. UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone - Jan. 18, 2020
- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone
- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)
- Round: 1
- Time: 0:40
13. UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2 - Jan. 23, 2021
- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier
- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)
- Round: 2
- Time: 2:32
14. UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021
- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier
- Method: KO/TKO
- Round: 1
- Time: 5:00
