Michael Chandler Reveals Strategy to ‘Embarrass’ Conor McGregor in Their Fight

Michael Chandler has finally revealed his strategy for fighting Conor McGregor. Chandler has been waiting for McGregor for almost two years to fight. Over the period of time, there have been multiple instances when the fight seemed possible. Unfortunately, none of those possibilities turned into reality for several reasons. The latest setback came in the form of UFC 303. When everything was confirmed, the Irishman pulled out of the fight to peg things back further.

On the flip side, during this prolonged period, Chandler too has taken several shots at Conor McGregor. His famous rant on WWE has become one of the iconic moments in their rivalries. Following the thread of snubbing McGregor, Michael Chandler has now come up with a fight strategy for ‘The Notorious’. And no, it does not involve any technical fighting skills.

Michael Chandler mocks Conor McGregor for delaying the fight

Michael Chandler seems to be furious with Conor McGregor at this point. Understandably so, Chandler has had to maintain peak physical conditioning for two straight years now. Thus, when a fan asked Chandler what his strategy would be against McGregor, ‘Iron’ came up with a scathing reply.

Chandler posted on X, “Instill fear... let him pull out of the fight and embarrass himself; be known as the guy who retired McGregor without ever throwing a punch.” While this statement might seem to be a bit of a stretch, it might as well turn out to be true. There’s no confirmation on when McGregor will recover fully. Although ‘Mystic Mac’ has hinted at a possible September return, Dana White wants the Irishman to concentrate on his health.

Chandler, on the other hand, is still hoping to get his hands on McGregor. He is pushing heavily for a matchup at The Sphere. Unfortunately, it might happen that McGregor v Chandler will never materialize at all. According to a UFC insider, Dana White has already given Michael Chandler hints about the same.

Chael Sonnen breaks down the hidden message behind Islam Makhachev's fight offer

Chael Sonnen decided to dissect the reality of the Conor McGregor situation recently. As per rumors, Michael Chandler has been offered a lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev later this year. While reflecting on the speculations, Sonnen pointed out that this offer actually has a hidden message.

He opined that offering Makhachev to Chandler was the UFC's way of saying that the Conor McGregor fight would never materialize. While Chandler has initially turned down the offer, if what Sonnen speculates is true, then he must grab this golden opportunity with both hands. Thus, with things looking a bit messy for Michael Chandler, it remains to be seen what’s in store for him.

