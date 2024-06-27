NBA Insider Reveal Dallas Mavericks Interested in Acquiring Suns Kevin Durant

NBA insider “Scoop B” Robinson reports that Kevin Durant has caught the interest of the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks, along with the Rockets and Chicago Bulls, are seriously considering steps to strengthen their team, potentially with a top-scoring player like Durant.

"Heard on the grapevine that there's definite interest in Kevin Durant, not just from the, but also from teams in Dallas and Chicago," Robinson added.

Because of the "over-38 rule", Phoenix can only provide a one-year max extension. This rule restricts players who would be 38 or older during the contract, from agreeing to a contract for at least four years.

The rule simplifies to: "Income earned in any season after a player celebrates his 38th birthday will be averaged out over the previous years of the salary cap, based on salaries from those years." Durant, who will turn 36 in September, is expected to sign the extension according to Marks. His eligibility to sign it starts on July 12.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Confirms OG Anunoby To Stay with Knicks, Signing Five-Year, USD 212.5 Million Contract

Strategizing for championship success with Kevin Durant: Mavericks' approach

At the age of 35, Durant still reigns as a top-notch scorer and could significantly boost the Mavericks' attack while bringing in ample championship experience. Adding him would likely skyrocket Dallas to become one of the favorites in the Western Conference, assuming they can build a competitive supporting team around their Big Three.

Advertisement

The Mavericks, showcasing their commitment to composing a team worthy of a championship, express interest in Durant despite the trade's potential difficulties. Adapting strategies to handle these complexities would be pivotal if they wish to incorporate Durant into their team and aim for another deep playoff journey.

After a Finals loss to the Boston Celtics, they are eager to bolster their team to combat a challenging Western Conference. Bringing Durant into the fold would markedly upgrade their prospects of revisiting the Finals and maybe securing a championship. Nonetheless, arranging a trade for Durant won't be an easy task for Dallas.

Dallas won't be parting with their superstar pair, Luka Doncic, and Kyrie Irving, in any trade negotiations, making this position even more tricky as the Mavericks need to find a mechanism that aligns Durant's wage without giving up their key players. Considering Durant's extant contract and his ranking as one of the league's superlative players, it's expected that the Suns would demand a considerable return.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Memphis Grizzlies Pick 7'4" Purdue Star Zach Edey Ninth Overall in NBA Draft