Nina Marie Danielle Claps Back at Trolls Claiming She Slept with Dana White to Get UFC Interviewer Job

Social media sensation and former Playboy model Nina Maria is emerging as a new bright star in the world of MMA journalism. She has interviewed multiple big UFC names, including Jon Jones, Alexander Volkanovski, Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland, and more.

Her interviews are always different from the traditional combat sports interview. Nina usually engages in random and sometimes uncomfortable conversations with fighters, which is loved by fans.

Nina has a YouTube channel where she posts her hilarious, fun interviews under the name Nina Drama. She has over 930k followers on her YouTube account. Her interviews with former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland are her most viral UFC interview YouTube videos.

She usually gets love and support from UFC enthusiasts, but some fans often call her out on her rapid success. They claim she slept her way to the top of the industry and has a secret relationship with UFC CEO Dana White.

Nina Drama takes all jokes and memes very supportively. Recently, she shared an edited picture of herself from her interview with Paige VanZant, where at the end, she asked VanZant to spank her butt. The edited meme had the face of Dana White in place of Paige VanZant spanking Nina.

Drama quoted the video and took virtual jabs at fans who trolled her, saying she got her job because of her secret relationship with Dana White: “How MMA Twitter thinks I got my job, LOL. Anyway, I have a new interview with Paige VanZant on my YT.”

Nina Maria defends Tom Aspinall After Interim Heavyweight Champion's X-rated remark

Nina Maria’s unfiltered questions often leave UFC fighters blank and blushing. During an interview with heavyweight contender, now UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, last year at UFC 295 pay-per-view, an unexpected moment occurred.

Tom Aspinall left Nina Maria uncomfortable and shocked with his X-rated question: "Have you ever been fingered by an MMA fighter before?" The awkward question stunned Nina Drama, as she was not expecting something like this and was not prepared for the question Tom asked.

Nina Drama quickly regained her composure and handled the situation by laughing uncomfortably and immediately denying it, saying “No.” Later, Tom realized he went a bit too far with that awkward question. In defense, he explained to Nina that he often saw her comment section and was prepared to ask one of the most uncomfortable questions from her Instagram comments.

Nina Maria clears the air

After the interview was posted on Nina’s YouTube channel, Tom Aspinall received much criticism and hate on social media for his uncomfortable question.

Nina Maria handled the situation maturely and defended Tom Aspinall for his X-rated question in an interview. She publicly tweeted and expressed, “I absolutely love Tom Aspinall’s humor! The reason he asked me that crazy question is because we follow each other on IG and see all the crazy, weird questions my followers ask me."

Nina even posted footage of Tom asking her the awkward question and revealed she was not offended. She, too, asked him awkward questions and has no hate for Tom Aspinall for crossing some lines.

Drama captioned the video and expressed, “Tom is funny AF, and he didn’t offend me at all. He was trying to get a reaction out of me, and he got a good one, lol. I asked him some crazy-ass questions, too."

