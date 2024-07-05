Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Opens Up on Difficulties of Son’s Stardom: ‘I’ve Shed a Lot of Tears’

The mother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Randi Mahomes recently opened up about the hatred her son and the rest of the family face as a result of the NFL star's stardom. Randi Mahomes, Patrick's mother, also spoke on the difficulties her family suffers as a result of their prominence, emphasizing the desire for normalcy and privacy.

While Mahomes receives a lot of support and admiration from fans, Randi says she is moved to tears when she thinks of the "hate" hurled at the Mahomes family.

Randi Mahomes talks about difficulties of son Patrick Mahomes’ NFL stardom

On The Mom Game Podcast, Randi revealed that while she is delighted to see Patrick, 28, succeed, the seven years of his NFL career have been one of the most difficult periods of her life.

In a podcast, Randi stated, "As much as I say we're blessed and Patrick is fulfilling his dream, these seven years have been the most difficult of my adult life. It's been difficult to balance being proud of him with the hatred that you and the kids have received. It has been so difficult that words cannot describe it. I've cried many tears. I find it difficult."

She continued, “I went back after we won the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, and I was just reading around social media, trying to fall asleep, and when I turned to look, I would see someone expressing terrible hatred for my three children and myself.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Reveals NFL GOAT Lied While Comparing Himself to Patrick Mahomes

Randi Mahomes wants a normal life

Randi said that all she wanted was to go out to eat and be normal because she doesn't do that. She said it's quite difficult for her at work because 90% of her phone calls are unrelated to her job. She also mentioned how jealous she is of her other friends' normal lives and those of their families.

The mother of three has been an event planner for 20 years, and while she is still passionate about her business, her sons' schedules have surely gotten in the way. Randi recommended Patrick consider leaving the NFL if his commitment to the game becomes detrimental to his family.