Robert Griffin III Calls Caitlin Clark ‘WNBA’s Tiger Woods’ While Responding To Fever Star’s Haters

Caitlin Clark's influence on the WNBA has been nothing short of transformative. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III recently took to social media to defend Clark against her critics and highlight her substantial impact on the league. He even compared the rising star to Golf legend Tiger Woods.

The recent data clearly shows Clark's potential as an all-star. She received a staggering 700,735 fan votes during the most recent WNBA All-Star voting, a 600% increase over the previous year when no player received more than 100,000 votes.

This upsurge indicates a wider interest in women's basketball in addition to Clark's increasing prominence. A'Ja Wilson, the front-runner in the previous voting, received 607,300 votes, a 533% gain, while her teammate Aliyah Boston received 618,680 votes.

In his tweet, Griffin highlighted the importance of the voting surge as he mentioned, “Caitlin Clark haters are punching air right now. The WNBA All-Star votes say what most of us already knew. Caitlin Clark is the WNBA’s Tiger Woods. More people watch the W because of her. Period.”

The league's expanding fan engagement is demonstrated by the astounding 598% increase in the overall voting for the top five players between 2023 and 2024. Despite their club being the 9th best in a 12-team league, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, who are now rated 16th and 27th in points per game, respectively, were the top two on the list, indicating their worldwide appeal.

Griffin’s call for unity

Griffin's support towards Clark is motivated by more than simply statistics; it also aims to improve the climate within the sport. He underlined how crucial it is to prevent racial conflicts between Clark's admirers and those of fellow athlete Angel Reese. Rather, Griffin urged all to appreciate both players' skills and acknowledge their roles in the sport's rising popularity.

With 381,518 votes, Angel Reese, another excellent athlete finished fifth in the fan vote. Several players, including A'Ja Wilson, Diana Taurasi, Jewell Loyd, Arike Ogunbowale, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Kahleah Copper, demonstrate how important the WNBA's diverse skill set is to comprehending its success.

Caitlin Clark’s influence on WNBA

Clark has an impact outside the court as well. Like Tiger Woods did for golf, her dynamic play and endearing demeanor have drawn a new generation of WNBA fans. Griffin's post highlights how Clark can significantly change the women's basketball scene by attracting new fans and elevating the sport. Her accomplishments have not only benefited athletics greatly but have also served as an inspiration to aspiring young athletes.

Both the retail sales and viewing figures for the WNBA have significantly increased since Caitlin Clark's ascent. There have been a lot more people attending games and purchasing jerseys. The recent upsurge in gear sales demonstrates the potential financial impact that exceptional athletes may have on a sports league. The WNBA is going into a new stage of expansion in terms of finances and fan interaction because of Clark's increasing popularity.

The visible increase in All-Star voting indicates a huge increase in fan participation. When athletes like Clark and other top players play, the fans get thrilled. By giving fans 50% of the vote and players and media critics the remaining 50%, the voting system emphasizes the significant influence fans have over the league's future.

Griffin’s tweet also touched on the importance of acknowledging Clark's role in boosting the league’s visibility: “It’s okay to admit that Caitlin Clark was the catalyst the WNBA needed. If it wasn’t because of Caitlin Clark, it would have happened earlier.”

Players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and their competitive and individual performances are creating a great impact on the sport and the future of WNBA. The future of the WNBA looks bright under the leadership of these talented players.

It may be overly optimistic to compare Caitlin Clark to Tiger Woods, but the current situation indicates that Clark will make a big impact on women's basketball. With the success and popularity of the WNBA, women's basketball has entered a new era, seeing changes in its popularity and ratings.

