Sean Strickland Lashes Out at ‘F***Ing Wild’ Idea of Robert Whittaker Getting Title Shot Before Him: ‘Do Rankings Matter?'

Sean Strickland does not want Robert Whittaker to get any more title shots. ‘Tarzan’, who lost his title in his maiden title defense, has been eyeing redemption since UFC 297. However, instead of getting an immediate shot at the middleweight title, Strickland will have to wait for the winner of the Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis fight.

Meanwhile, another former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, is also making a strong case for his title possibilities. Whittaker suffered some unfortunate setbacks but has bounced back significantly to come back into title contention. And this is what is bothering ‘Tarzan.’ Taking to his social media, Sean Strickland minced no words to hit back at Robert Whittaker’s championship chances.

Sean Strickland urges UFC to ‘do the right thing’

After losing to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290, Whittaker made a strong comeback. He notched up consecutive victories against Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov. These dominant displays have ignited the idea of ‘The Reaper’ getting into the championship mix.



Reacting to the notion, Sean Strickland took to his X account to vent out his frustration. He said, “The thought that whittaker gets a title shot before me is fucking wild.. Bro you're 0-3...... With a stoppage, lol… I beat both those c*nts lol..... Do rankings matter?! Do the right thing UFC..” He pointed out Whittaker’s losses against Adesanya and Du Plessis to rule him out of the title picture.

Strickland, although lost the bout with Du Plessis, claimed that he won the UFC 297 main event. Thus, with several factors fueling Strickland, it is evident that he will want the shot first. Meanwhile, with his next fight still some time away, Strickland seems to be enjoying his leisure time on a motorcycle.

Sean Strickland’s day-out adventure almost went wrong

In a recent update, Sean Strickland posted stories of him riding a motorcycle. ‘Tarzan’ also mentioned trying to attempt a wheelie stunt to add more fun. Well, while his initial updates looked alright, the tone soon changed as he apparently botched up a wheelie and crashed. Strickland posted pictures of his bruised hands and his broken motorcycle.

Driven with anger, Sean Strickland called himself an ‘idiot’ for trying to execute a stunt. He further stated that these bruises will come back to haunt him in his training but he’s got to be a man to endure the pain. Thus, it is evident that Sean Strickland has quite a unique personality. Whether he gets his middleweight title shot fulfilled before Whittaker is something that will be an interesting prospect to follow.

