Sean Strickland Reveals He Got Into a Motorcycle Crash While Doing Wheelies

Sean Strickland almost got himself in a tangle while riding a motorcycle recently. Well, it seems like Strickland is spending some leisurely hours away from the huffle and puffle of the UFC. His last octagon clash went well with the former middleweight champion getting the better of Paulo Costa. Soon after the win, Strickland once again made his case for a title rematch with Dricus Du Plessis.

As a matter of fact, Strickland has had quite a bizarre set of matches in the UFC. He initially beat Israel Adesanya to win the UFC middleweight gold. Unfortunately, Strickland lost it to Du Plessis in his very first title fight. Although he expressed his disappointment with the judge’s decision, the moment was gone. Now, while waiting for his chance to have a title shot, Strickland seemed to be having some fun with motorcycles. Sadly, his luck ran out soon and Strickland almost got himself severely injured.

Sean Strickland botches a wheelie

Sean Strickland took to his Instagram to post about his life updates. As per his stories, ‘Tarzan’ was in the mood to attempt a wheelie on a motorcycle. For the uninitiated, a wheelie requires a rider to continue riding his bike with the front wheel of the vehicle raised from the ground.

While this is an extremely dangerous move to attempt, Strickland seemed to be quite jovial in his first few updates. However, the tone of his status soon changed.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram stories, Strickland posted a picture of his bruised hands. The UFC athlete explained that he had been a bit over-ambitious which resulted in him botching the wheelie badly.

Understanding the severity of his actions, Strickland said, “I tell you what, training today is gonna f**king suck. But I'm an idiot. I flipped my bike. Gotta man up and train."

Strickland then lashed out at the motorbike dealers of Las Vegas. Criticizing them for overcharging, ‘Tarzan’ labeled them as ‘thieves’.

Well, it might seem that Strickland took things too far by criticizing the dealers harshly. But this was not an exclusive moment for ‘Tarzan’.

Just a few days back, Sean Strickland made a controversial comment about the international talents of UFC.

Sean Strickland encourages more American fighters to step in

Sean Strickland expressed his concerns about the lack of American talents in the UFC roster. With the rise of Dagestani and other international fighters, Strickland feels that the UFC might well suffer from a shortage of Americans.

Advertisement

Several champions in the divisions like Islam Makhachev, Dricus Du Plessis, Ilia Topuria, and Alex Pereira are non-Americans. Citing such a scenario, Strickland urged more and more Americans to join the UFC.

Well, whether his concerns are legit is a question that the future will answer. Meanwhile, Strickland must be focused on honing his skills and be ready for a matchup when offered. This time, he must back his talking by reclaiming the title that he lost in the first instance.