Stephen A. Smith Believes Jon Jones Can Defeat Alex Pereira in Under Two Rounds: DETAILS Inside

UFC heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones and UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira are two of the most popular and dangerous mixed martial arts fighters competing in UFC.

Although Jon Jones's resume is far better than Poatan's, there is still a lot of discussion and comparison between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones; some fans feel Pereira will overtake Jones quickly.

A couple of days back, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who is currently on the road to recovery from his pac injury, expressed his feelings on locking horns with Brazilian UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Bones expressed that the matchup between him and “Stone Hand” could be one of the biggest fights in the sport's history. The Heavyweight Champion feels the fight will be more important for Alex Pereira than for him as if Pereira somehow manages to overcome Jon Jones. He will cement a new record of becoming the first three divisional champions.

Even Alex Pereira agreed he would love to share the octagon with the legendary UFC champion Jon Jones during the run. Fans often talk about the possible matchup and the potential outcome of the fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira.

Recently, Stephen A. Smith shared his verdict on Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones’s potential matchup. Smith believes that even though Alex Pereira possesses ridiculous power in his hands, Jon Jones will have a little more edge inside the octagon, and Bones will outskill Pereira on his feet, especially on the ground.

Advertisement

Stephen A. Smith said, “Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is the greatest ever, in my opinion. He would take (Alex) Pereira out inside two rounds. And you know what, he won’t [even] throw a punch.”

UFC fans all around the world will have different opinions on the dream matchup between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones, but no fan will deny the fight between these two titans will be the biggest showdown in recent memories.

Alex Pereira MMA Record

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will lock horns with former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 pay-per-view in a rematch. It will defend his championship for the second time. Alex Pereira possesses a record of 10 wins and only 2 losses in his professional career. Here is the compilation of Alex Pereria’s mixed martial arts matches.

1. Jungle Fight 82: Pereira vs. Quemuel Ottoni

- Date: October 24, 2015

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

2. Jungle Fight 85: Pereira vs. Marcelo Cruz

Advertisement

- Date: January 23, 2016

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:07

3. Jungle Fight 87: Pereira vs. Marcus Vinicius Fialho da Silveira

- Date: May 21, 2016

- Result: Win

- Method: TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:55

4. LFA 95: Pereira vs. Thomas Powell

- Date: November 20, 2020

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:04

5. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

- Date: November 6 2021

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 0:18

6. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

- Date: March 12 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

- Date: July 2 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:36

8. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: November 13 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 5

- Time: 2:01

9. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: April 9 2023

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:21

10. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

- Date: July 30 2023

Advertisement

- Result: Win

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

11. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

- Date: June 30 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Elbows)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:08

12. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Date: April 14 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:14

ALSO READ: Why Does Alex Pereira Shave His Head Before His UFC Fights? Poatan Reveals Hilarious Reason Behind Pre-Match Ritual