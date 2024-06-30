Taylor Swift Keeps Spark Alive with Beau Travis Kelce Through Special Shoutouts During Dublin Eras Tour Concert

What better way to describe Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story, than ‘right person right time?’ Despite Travis Kelce not being at her Eras Tour show in Dublin on Friday night, Taylor Swift still gave a few adorable nods to the NFL tight end and her beau during her performance.

Swift, 34, mimicked Kelce’s famous archer pose while singing Midnight Rain from her Grammy-winning album Midnights. This was a playful tribute to the Super Bowl champion's iconic touchdown dance, hinting to the audience at Aviva Stadium that their relationship is still going strong.

Taylor Swift hits Travis Kelce's famous archer pose in Dublin

A fan's video of the concert captured Swift pretending to draw a bow and arrow right after she sang the lyric: “And he never thinks of me / Except when I’m on TV.”

This was the second time recently that Taylor performed Travis' move onstage in front of a live audience – and it was well-received. She first did it at her concert last weekend at Wembley Stadium in London, where she struck the archer pose while singing her hit, So High School.

The three-time Super Bowl champion previously explained how his signature pose came about on an episode of his New Heights podcast last October. “I always wanted to do something when I ran out of the tunnel,” the Chiefs player said.

He continued, “I’m like, ‘Man, you know what’s really been motivating for me?’ It’s to always dream big [and] always shoot for the stars, so I’m just out there shooting for the stars, baby.”

Taylor Swift wears diamond tributes for Travis Kelce

That wasn’t the only reference she made to her boyfriend of nearly a year. Swift also wore a special piece of jewelry that gave a sweet nod to Kelce.

Fans noticed the pop star re-wore her Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T Diamond Wire Ring ($2,675), featuring two diamond-dotted Ts – representing the couple’s initials. Swift wore the same yellow-gold band last weekend before Kelce’s surprise onstage appearance.

Travis Kelce surprises at Taylor Swift's Wembley concert

The couple sent fans into a frenzy at her Wembley show in London when Kelce joined Swift on stage during a skit for the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart transition.

A fan video shows the NFL tight end approaching his girlfriend and lifting her from a pretend faint before he seemingly whispered something to her as she lay in his arms. Kelce was dressed in a black suit with a matching top hat, while Swift wore a long white dress.