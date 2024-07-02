'This Should Be Illegal': Jayson Tatum's Actual Salary From USD 62.8M Contract After Tax Shocks NBA Fans

Jayson Tatum signing his supermax contract extension was an obvious move. The man has earned every cent the Boston Celtics can pay him, right? The Celtics and their fans certainly think so. But taxes can take a big bite out of even the NBA’s biggest contracts, making them less profitable than they appear. According to Shams Charania and Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Tatum will be able to sign the deal on July 6, replacing his $37 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

This contract, a 5-year deal worth $314 million, will keep Jayson in Boston through the 2029-30 season.

Now, here's the surprising part: After taxes, the 26-year-old will only take home $25.2 million annually from the $62.8 million. Andrew Petcash of 'Profluence Cap' shared these figures on X.

READ MORE: How Much is Jayson Tatum Contract? Celtics Star Becomes Highest Paid NBA Player Ever With Record Supermax Extension

Fans react to how much Jayson Tatum will actually make out of his USD 62.8 million deal

According to Petcash's breakdown, $23.2 million goes to Federal tax, $4.7 million as the jock tax, $8.1 million for Escrow and agent commission, and $1.4 million in FICA/Medicare. This leaves Jayson with a net income of $25.2 million.

This breakdown makes you wonder how it can be called lucrative, right?

Of course, this doesn't include endorsements and other income sources that keep the Tatum family comfortable. And $25.2 million is still far more than most of us earn. Even so, Jayson Tatum holds the largest NBA contract title, following his teammate Jaylen Brown last year.

Advertisement

Here's how fans reacted:

One fan said, "Government is the big winner on every contract."

Another joked, "IRS taking more money than Tatum is crazy work."

"IRS just taking away your living," said another fan.

"Jock Tax," another user mentioned.

One fan noted, "You forgot state income tax."

Another user said, "Police officers and military make way less and put their lives in danger. These contracts are a joke."

The Celtics’ salary cap table as they reignite Championship dreams

The good news is that the Boston Celtics' core is staying put. Besides Jayson Tatum, the team secured All-Defensive Second-Teamer Derrick White with a four-year $125.9 million maximum contract extension.

However, Tatum and White’s contracts don’t affect the upcoming 2024-25 season since their current contracts expire then. Right now, key players like Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porziņģis collectively cost the franchise about $162 million, which will rise to $200 million in 2025-26.

Advertisement

And here's the downside. The team won’t have much financial flexibility left. Besides these five, three other players are also under contract for the 2025-26 season: Neemia Queta, Payton Pritchard, and Jordan Walsh. But that’s a problem for later.

For now, here’s the salary cap table for the 2024-25 season:

PLAYER CAP HIT Jayson Tatum $34,848,340 Jaylen Brown $49,205,800 Derrick White $20,071,429 Kristaps Porzingis $29,268,293 Jrue Holiday $30,000,000 Neemias Queta $2,162,606 (estimate) Payton Pritchard $6,696,429 Jordan Walsh $1,891,857 (non-guaranteed) Jaden Springer $4,018,363 Al Horford $9,500,000 Sam Hauser $2,092,344 Luke Kornet $2,087,519 (estimate) TOTAL $191,842,980