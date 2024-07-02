Zach Edey Fans Mock Jayson Tatum After Canadian Star’s Post on Instagram: ‘Recreate This’

Recently, Zach Edey shared a stunning picture of himself on Instagram that became quite viral. While NBA fans admired the photograph, they couldn't help but joke about their fear of Jayson Tatum copying the same style.

Many of these fans also compared the Canadian star for posting a better picture than the American basketball power forward. Let’s check what others have to say about it.

Zach Edey fans mock Jayson Tatum after Canadian star’s post on Instagram

Zach Edey has been recently drafted into the NBA league. Before the player could daze the fans with his skills on the court, sports enthusiasts caught a glimpse of him in a black suit, looking absolutely stunning, as seen in the post below.

Quickly after this, fans started responding to the post. While one user commented, “Tatum finna recreate this,” another wrote, “Bro just got drafted and already got a colder pic than Tatum.”

But that's not all! NBA fans even took to X to share their thoughts on the same post. Here are some of the fans' reactions:

Nevertheless, it is believed that the entire post was made to poke fun at Tatum because he recreated a few of the memorable finals celebration moments just last month.

The 26-year-old player won his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics after defeating the Dallas Maverick. Later, he went on to revive a few of the finals celebration moments, including sharing a picture of himself recreating the iconic photo of Kobe Bryant posing with the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Edey has been recently drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies, with the 9th overall pick in the NBA draft.

More about Zach Edey

Last week, the Memphis Grizzlies drafted Zach Edey during the annual event in Brooklyn, N.Y. The squad signed the player for reportedly a $26.3 million contract over four years.

Edey had a successful NCAA career where he averaged 18.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 assists over four seasons with Purdue. The seven-foot-four big man was previously a member of Canada's senior men's team.

Moreover, during the last season, he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and two assists over 39 games for the Purdue Boilermakers.

Also Read: Watch: Ja Morant Reacts to Grizzlies Picking Zach Edey in 2024 NBA Draft With Iconic Rush Hour 3 Clip