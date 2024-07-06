Throwback: When Kobe Bryant Gave 'Branding Advice' to Anthony Davis as They Prepared for Olympics

Kobe Bryant's later years in the NBA provided him with the opportunity to mentor and support the next generation of basketball talent, and Anthony Davis is one of such youngsters who was blessed with Kobe’s teachings.

During their time together on Team USA ahead of the 2012 Olympics, Bryant and Davis shared moments of camaraderie, with Bryant also giving ‘branding advice’ to young Davis.

Kobe Bryant’s ‘branding advice’ to Anthony Davis

Kobe Bryant and Anthony Davis were teammates on Team USA, which won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Before their win, one memorable moment occurred when both AD and Kobe were on the sidelines during a Team USA practice session.

As they laughed and had fun on the sidelines, Kobe joked about AD's now-iconic unibrow. Kobe pointed out the uniqueness of AD’s unibrow and branding potential, saying, "You don't wanna hide the unibrow, bro... that's branding right there."

It was a light-hearted and nostalgic interaction that reminded us of Kobe's humor. Despite their age difference and different career stages—Bryant nearing the end of his illustrious tenure and Davis just starting out as an NBA rookie—their interactions showcased Bryant's role as a mentor and supporter to Davis.

Kobe Bryant's admiration for Anthony Davis extended beyond their time on Team USA. Post-retirement, Bryant openly praised Davis as a future NBA superstar. When rumors swirled about Davis potentially joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant endorsed the move, believing Davis to be a pivotal addition who could elevate the team's performance.

Anthony Davis' impact on the Lakers

Anthony Davis proved Kobe Bryant's endorsement right by becoming a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Lakers. In the 2019-20 NBA season, Davis played a crucial role in leading the Lakers to their first NBA championship since Bryant's retirement. One of the standout moments came during the Western Conference Finals when Davis hit a game-winning shot against the Denver Nuggets, donning the Lakers' Black Mamba jerseys in homage to Bryant.

As Anthony Davis continues to excel in his career with the Lakers, he aims to honor Kobe Bryant's legacy by contributing to more championship victories for the franchise. Davis' on-court two-way prowess, coupled with his determination to succeed, aligns with Bryant's competitive spirit ‘mamba mentality.’

From mentorship and camaraderie during their time together on Team USA to Kobe Bryant supported Anthony Davis to become an NBA star. Their relationship exemplified mutual respect and admiration.

