Top 3 WWE Wrestlers Brock Lesnar May Square Off Against Upon His Return

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, is undoubtedly one of the most gifted combat sports superstars of all time. After a successful career as a college wrestler, Lesnar transitioned to professional wrestling and, after training at OVW, became a part of WWE's former developmental system.

In 2002, one of the most successful rookie groups made its main roster debut after The Rock decided to leave WWE, prompting the company to search for a new star. John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, Brock Lesnar, and several other names were called up to the main roster.

The rest is history. Fast-forward to the year 2024, and Brock Lesnar remains one of the biggest names in the industry. He has captured the WWE Championship multiple times, and Lesnar even captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship, making him the first man to hold both the WWE and UFC championships.

Brock Lesnar's Last Match

Brock Lesnar was last seen in the WWE ring at SummerSlam 2023, where he faced The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, in a trilogy fight. Cody Rhodes was dominated throughout the match by The Beast, being sent to Suplex City multiple times.

However, in the end, Cody Rhodes managed to outlast Brock Lesnar, hitting The Beast Incarnate with three Cross Rhodes and pinning him to win the match. In a rare moment, Brock Lesnar acknowledged Cody Rhodes and raised his hand in honor and respect. Since then, Brock Lesnar has not returned to WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting for his return.

Advertisement

Top Three Opponents for Brock Lesnar

3. Brock Lesnar vs. Bron Breakker—Bron Breakker recently transitioned from the NXT brand to the main roster on Monday Night Raw, and he is currently dominating with his raw power and explosive strength.

Recently, Bron Breakker competed against Sami Zayn at the Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view but unfortunately failed to defeat him. Bron Breakker is widely considered the next big thing in the professional wrestling industry.

Fans often compare Brock Lesnar to Bron Breakker, and booking a match between them could be interesting. The match will evolve Bron Breakker's character.

2. Brock Lesnar vs Logan Paul - Logan Paul has managed to make a name for himself as one of the most entertaining professional wrestling stars. In just three years, Logan has created some of the most memorable WWE moments.

Logan Paul has fought top stars at Crown Jewel, first Roman Reigns and the second time against Brock Lesnar. WWE can book a spectacle between Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, keeping the tradition of money matches in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

1. Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther—The Ring General, King of the Ring 2024 winner, Gunther, is set to challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at the SummerSlam 2024 pay-per-view.

If Gunther manages to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024, Brock Lesnar could finally return to WWE and confront Gunther. WWE could then proceed with its plans for Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar, with Gunther potentially defending his championship against Brock Lesnar at the Bash in Berlin pay-per-view later this year.

Do you see Brock Lesnar returning at Summer Slam 2024? And if so, who is going to be a perfect match for the Beast Incarnate Brock Lensar? Comment down.

ALSO READ: WWE Summer Slam 2024: Full Match Card Early Prediction