Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift Rejected Wembley Cameo Suggestion During Her Eras Tour for THIS Reason

Travis Kelce recently shared behind-the-scenes details from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. It was especially about his special appearance at the concert. The Kansas City Chiefs star surprised the audience at a recent show in Wembley, London.

The footballer took to the stage during Swift's performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, much to the delight of fans. Dressed in a top hat and tails, Kelce played the role of a gracious gentleman. He was seen assisting an emotionally weary Swift during an intense part of her song. However, he shared that this was his idea, and it was laughed out by Swift.

Why Taylor Swift rejected Wembley's cameo suggestion

With all eyes on them, the 34-year-old carefully led her to a seat on the stage. Right before, she regained her composure and continued the performance. Kelce stood on the side and cheered her on from the sidelines.

During a new episode of his New Heights podcast, he shared several things. Kelce admitted that being on stage with Taylor was both thrilling and nerve-wracking. He reminisced about the time and shared that he was nervous and made sure to perform well.

While discussing what was going on inside his head, he mentioned that he motivated himself. While he was up on the stage with three professionals, he made sure he could do no wrong with Taylor on stage. He also humorously said, “I kept telling myself, Do not drop the baby. Hold onto the baby.”

Kelce shared this with his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce. And this was the story behind his surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's concert. He revealed that it was his idea to join her on stage. “I was like, How fun would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era?” he reminisced about his proposal.

The segment he referred to featured illuminated bikes circling Swift on stage for a visual spectacle during her hit 'Blank Space'. Swift was amused by the idea of having an NFL star in her performance. However, she had a different, foolproof role in mind for Kelce. “She started laughing and was like, Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?” he said.

Kelce was all in: “I was like, 'What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I've seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here.' She found the perfect part of the show to put me in. It was, like, the safest option.”

Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce’s cameo on the stage

The songstress took to Instagram to share her joy over the Wembley concert, which included Kelce's guest spot. Swift expressed her amazement at the audience's energy and gratitude towards her fans for their presence.

Not only that, she also gave a nod to her beau's stint on stage. “I'm still cracking up/swooning over Travis Klece’s Eras Tour debut,” she captioned. “Never going to forget these shows.”

Undoubtedly for fans, it was an amazing scenario to witness. Not only do they see their idol performing, but they also see their favorite player taking over the stage with such ease. However, at the same time, fans are hoping for more Kelce-cameo in the Tay Tay show. Kelce not only made his fabulous cameo but also supported Swift to the fullest.