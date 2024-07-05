Trish Stratus Set to Make WWE Return as Money in the Bank 2024 Host

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is finally set to make her WWE return. The eight-time Women’s Champion’s last appearance on WWE TV came during the WrestleMania XL pre-show where she spoke about Rhea Ripley’s match against Becky Lynch.

However, Stratus’ last match in WWE took place nearly a year ago at Payback in September. Stratus competed against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match, concluding her rivalry with The Man.

Anyway, with the Money in the Bank premium live event set to emanate from Toronto, Canada, 100% entertainment is guaranteed as the hometown girl is set to host the event.

Trish Stratus set to host Money in the Bank 2024

Trish Stratus made the bombshell announcement about her return on her website, trishstratus.com. Toronto’s own star announced that she was going to host the event.

The show is slated to take place at the Scotiabank Arena, where more than 17,000 fans are expected to be in attendance. Additionally, fans who bought the Gold, Champion, or Elite tickets will have the chance to have a meet-and-greet with the former Women’s Champion. It’s also worth noting that the above-mentioned ticket packages also include an in-person meeting with Damian Priest.

Aside from the announcement on her website, Trish Stratus took to Instagram to confirm her WWE return by posting a video sporting her Startusfaction Guaranteed clothing.

The wrestling legend’s return is certain to garner a massive reaction from the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see Trish Stratus host the event. Hopefully, the fans would get to see Stratus get involved in a segment at the event, given that a lot of time has passed since her appearance on WWE.

Is Trish Stratus retired?

Retirement in wrestling is like an extended intermission. Wrestlers always come back for one more match. And although Trish Stratus retired from WWE on a full-time basis in 2006, she continued to wrestle sporadically.

In fact, she worked a 5-year program with The Man, Becky Lynch, last year. Trish Stratus initially helped Lynch at WrestleMania, joining forces with Lita and Lynch against Damage CTRL.

Stratus would eventually turn on Becky Lynch, starting an intense rivalry. Ultimately, Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus at Payback, leading to Trish Stratus’ hiatus from WWE.

All in all, it remains to be seen if Trish Stratus is open to one more match in WWE.

