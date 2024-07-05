Roman Reigns to Surpass Brock Lesnar as WWE’s Highest-Paid Star Claims Veteran

Roman Reigns hasn’t made his appearance on WWE TV since his defeat at WrestleMania XL against Cody Rhodes. Before Reigns’ historic defeat, The Tribal Chief ruled the roost in WWE for three years. It’s also safe to bet that Roman Reigns is a tough act to follow in the present era.

That said, a certain wrestling veteran recently claimed that Roman Reigns is poised to earn a record-setting salary upon his WWE return, surpassing the earnings of Brock Lesnar. Considering the brand and legacy Roman Reigns has established in WWE, he is rightfully deserving of a massive pay raise.

Roman Reigns could surpass Brock Lesnar with a significant pay raise after WWE return

For those unaware, Brock Lesnar reportedly earns a staggering annual salary of $12 million a year, making him the highest-paid wrestler in WWE. On the other hand, Roman Reigns is also among the top earners in the company, with an annual salary of $5 million.

However, according to wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently, Reigns is not far from outstripping Brock Lesnar in terms of making more money.

While speaking on Straight Talk With The Boss, Magume T.A. stated that Reigns would be poised to receive a significant salary raise once he makes his WWE return.

Advertisement

He stated on the podcast, “I heard Roman is gonna have the highest salary of any employee in history when he comes back that his deal was gonna be bigger than Brock’s and Brock’s was $12 million.”

Given that Reigns and Lesnar make limited appearances and yet receive a massive pop from the crowd, it’s clear why they are two of the highest-paid talents on the roster.

At present, much like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar has yet to make his WWE return. He was last seen on WWE TV at SummerSlam 2023, conceding defeat to Cody Rhodes.

In addition, Lesnar was briefly banned from WWE due to his alleged involvement in legal cases related to Vince McMahon. However, the ban was later lifted as Michael Cole was seen namedropping the Beast Incarnate during WWE’s King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

As for Roman Reigns, his return status remains in limbo. But, a recent report suggested that The Head of the Table would make his much-awaited return at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns could make his WWE return at SummerSlam 2024

In the absence of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa took the reins of The Bloodline and the faction has since undergone significant changes. Judging by recent events, after Sikoa, alongside Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, dismantled Paul Heyman, the new Bloodline has certainly incurred the wrath of Roman Reigns.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that Roman Reigns could make his return at the end of Cody Rhodes’ rumored SummerSlam 2024 match against Solo Sikoa.

Read More: Could Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar Make a Return at Money in the Bank 2024?

Nevertheless, we will have to wait and see if Roman Reigns finally makes his return at the biggest party of the summer to confront Solo Sikoa.