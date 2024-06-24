UFC 303: How to Watch Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2? Start Time, Fight Card, and Live Streaming Details

In the main event of UFC 302 pay-per-view, we witnessed an epic showdown between the reigning lightweight champion and the current pound-for-pound number one ranked UFC fighter, Islam Makhachev, as he defended his championship for the third time. His opponent for the night was none other than the former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev fought an absolute war against each other, which lasted approximately 22 minutes. In round five, Makhachev caught Poirier in an old-school wrestling maneuver and quickly transitioned into a submission choke, forcing Poirier to tap out and retain his championship strap.

The UFC is now all geared up to host a massive pay-per-view event this month, UFC 303. Initially, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was all set to return to the UFC octagon after a break of almost three and a half years. McGregor was supposed to headline UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, the match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was canceled after McGregor sustained an injury during his training session for the return bout at UFC 303.

McGregor's withdrawal from the sold-out UFC 303 pay-per-view was a major shock for the UFC and fight fans. The company handled the situation miraculously and found the best replacement for the headlining match between McGregor and Chandler.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was quick to accept the offer to step on the scales and fight on short notice. He will defend his championship against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Procházka in a rematch for the championship strap at UFC 303.

When and Where is UFC 303?

The highly anticipated rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former champion Jiri Procházka is set to happen on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. This thrilling bout for the light heavyweight strap has fans buzzing with excitement. Don't miss out on the action!

United States:

- Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on ESPN+

- Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+

- Early Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS

Canada:

- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7 pm PT on SportsNet

- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on SportsNet and SportsNet+

- Early Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS

UK:

- Main Card: 3 am GMT on TNT Sports

- Prelims: 1 am GMT on TNT Sports

- Early Prelims: 11:30 pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

UFC 303 Match Card

Main Card

Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight championship)

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg (light heavyweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page (welterweight)

Prelims Card

Joe Pyfer vs. Mac-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (featherweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson (women's strawweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday; (heavyweight)

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez; (flyweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira; (bantamweight)

Where To Stream the UFC 303 Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2 Online?

Fight fans are highly anticipating the UFC 303 pay-per-view event, even after the significant bumps in the road leading up to it. Enthusiasts do not want to miss the action and are eager to witness the best chaotic performance from their favorite UFC fighters.

The UFC is widely regarded as the world's biggest and most famous mixed martial arts promotion, with its business expanding rapidly worldwide.

Fans around the globe can catch all the action on the UFC 303 Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Procházka 2 card and all major UFC shows through their region's streaming partners. Here are some important UFC-watching areas and details about their official UFC streaming partners:

Country - United States of America

Platform - ESPN has the official right to stream UFC events exclusively in the United States.

Price - ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Country - United Kingdom

Platform - TNT Sports has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs in the United Kingdom.

Price - TNT Sports price varies from £26 to £43 a month

Country - Indian

Platform - Sony Network has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs exclusively in India.

Price - SonyLIV subscription for a year is 999 per year.

