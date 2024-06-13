UFC 303 Report: Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Match at Risk, Is Company Looking for 'Plan B'?

This year has been a very successful and entertaining one for the UFC and its fight fans. UFC has managed to host some of the biggest pay-per-view events featuring top talents like Sean Strickland, Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Justin Geathje, Alex Pereira, and many more.

After the mega-success of the UFC 302 pay-per-view, the company is planning to host another massive event this month. UFC 303, the event has already broken multiple records. The main reason behind the enormous buzz is the return of former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor is finally coming back to the UFC octagon after a long break of three and a half years. Mystic Mac last competed inside the UFC octagon at UFC 264 pay-per-view, where he locked horns with his long-time rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match to settle the beef between them.

Unfortunately, the fight ended tragically after Conor McGregor snapped his leg in round one as Dustin Poirier repeatedly targeted the legs of Mystic Mac, which eventually broke Notorious’s leg.

However, the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is currently in danger. It could get canceled, and the fresh rumors ignited when UFC canceled the UFC 303 press conference on short notice.

Even after rumors of cancelations, reports suggested that the fight was still going to happen on the same date. Michael Chandler himself revealed the fight is still on as per the schedule announced.

But now, once again, a report by Ariel Helwani suggests the fight is at risk, and UFC is also looking for a replacement.

Ariel Helwani expressed, “The positivity that I talked about exactly one week ago today is nowhere to be found. I would say this fight is very much in limbo. I would say that it’s hanging on and I would say the UFC is working very very hard right now to figure out a plan B. Now, the plan B could be someone stepping in to fight Chandler or the plan C could be a whole new fight.”

What was Michael Chandler’s reaction after he was informed about UFC 303 Presser getting postponed?

Amid ongoing speculation and chaos surrounding UFC 303, Iron Chandler made his first public appearance and spoke to The Pivot Podcast, where he revealed his first reaction when he was told that the UFC 303 sold-out press conference was getting canceled at the last minute.

Michael Chandler shared, “I woke up to my phone buzzing, and it was Hunter Campbell. He let me know, ‘Hey, it’s looking like this thing (UFC 303 press conference) isn’t gonna happen. So obviously, I laid there and thought about it for quite a while.”

While talking to The Pivot Podcast, Chandler even expressed that the fight between him and Conor McGregor is going to be explosive, and the best man will win.

Michael Chandler revealed his game plan for the ultimate clash with former UFC champion Conor McGregor, “ Conor McGregor is historically always a very exciting, explosive guy right out of the gate. I promise you I will be explosive and run toward the center of that octagon on June 29th, right when the fight starts. You're going to see two guys who are going to get into a head-on collision car crash. May the best man win."

As of now, the report suggests the fight's future is uncertain but nothing is confirmed, and the fight might still happen on UFC 303 until Dana White or the official UFC page doesn’t inform fight fans about it.

