‘Was I in Love With Her?’: Former WWE Star Reveals He Asked Stephanie McMahon Out on a Date Before Triple H

Vince McMahon didn’t like his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, dating wrestlers. However, since she worked in WWE, it was inevitable that she would wind up seeing someone from the company.

And so, she met Hunter, the love of her life, and together, they took over the WWE empire. But before Triple H met Stephanie, she was approached by another wrestler, who worked in WWE from 1996 to 2001.

The star in question is Mideon. Now working as a chef and owner of his catering company, Mideon had a moderately successful run in WWE. In a recent interview, he revealed that he asked Stephanie McMahon out on a date before Triple H.

Mideon says he was in love with Stephanie McMahon

While speaking on The False Finish, Mideon talked about his fondness for Stephanie McMahon. He also admitted that his love for Stephanie prompted him to ask her out on a date before Triple H.

He said, “I was the first person to ask Stephanie McMahon out. Oh my God, was I in love with her? Not long after I first got there, I asked her out; go see a movie.”

Mideon further shared, “She's like, 'Oh, well, my dad won't let me date wrestlers or anything!' You know, a year or two later, with Hunter [Triple H] and all that. Couldn't be a better couple, though. I don't know what their life together's like, but I love them both. I saw her at the Hall of Fame and just gave her a giant hug. I love them; they're nice!”

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Cupid’s arrow struck Trips and Steph while they were involved in a scripted romance in 2000. The couple exchanged vows on October 25, 2003. And, they have three beautiful daughters from their union.

As for Mideon, the former European Champion made his exit from WWE in 2001. He is notably remembered as a member of The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness faction.

How did Vince McMahon react to his daughter dating Triple H?

Although Vince McMahon was against the idea of Stephanie seeing wrestlers, he accepted Triple H. According to Stephanie McMahon, her father had great admiration for The Game.

While speaking with HuffPost, The Billion Dollar Princess revealed that there was no conflict, as Vince McMahon and Triple H already shared a good relationship. However, she was scared for Triple H, as he risked losing his job for Stephanie McMahon.

She stated, “There really was this wonderful respect and admiration between the two (Vince McMahon and Triple H) of them before I even came into the picture. So I don’t think it was too hard of a push. But when you think about what it took for my husband to put his career on the line.”

Advertisement

All in all, it worked out aces for Triple H and Stephanie. The Game is currently spearheading the creative aspect of WWE programming as the Chief Content Officer.

Read More: Kurt Angle Reacts To Funny WWE Promo Where He Called Rey Mysterio 'A Boy In Man's World'

On the other hand, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role on January 10, 2023, upon Vince McMahon’s return to WWE.