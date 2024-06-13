Who Is Cody Ford’s Ex-GF Tianna Robillard? All About TikTok Star Who Broke Up With NFL Star

How long is forever? Seemingly, not long enough. Rumors had been going around that Tianna Robillard and Cody Ford ended their engagement, and the former confirmed it in a touching TikTok on Wednesday, June 12.

"I don't know what to say," she admitted in the video and continued, "But it's true... It's over. And we're never [going to be] back together. That's for d--- sure."

Some fans deeply felt the split, saying, "If they broke up I no longer believe in love." Here's what we know about Tianna Robillard, a well-known TikTok creator, amidst her tough breakup with NFL player Cody Ford.

Who is Tianna Robillard, Cody Ford’s ex-GF?

Tianna Robillard, a famous TikTok creator, hails from San Rafael, California. She got her bachelor's degree from Eastern Washington University in 2021.

Tianna has worked in various customer service roles but is mainly famous for her TikTok content. She has over 1.4 million followers and usually posts lifestyle videos, including makeup tutorials.

She also has a significant following on Instagram, with over 213,000 followers.

When did Tianna Robillard and Cody Ford get engaged?

Tianna announced her engagement to NFL player Cody Ford on April 21, 2024. "I get to spend forever with you?! Best day of my life," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram video, further adding, "Best night of my life."

Cody also posted about the moment in a deleted Instagram post, saying, "Forever (white heart, infinity emoji). I Love you so much T."

For the unversed, they started dating in April 2022 and went public in January 2023.

Tianna shared in a TikTok video on January 18, 2023, that they met through a friend. In a romantic proposal setup, Ford waited in a room decorated with candles and flowers. When Tianna entered in a white dress, they danced to the song Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez and Em Beihold. Ford then proposed, and they shared a touching moment.

Did Tianna Robillard and Cody Ford split?

Yes, as far as we know, they did. Tianna was seen deleting all traces of Cody and the memories they shared together from her Instagram. This included their engagement video and photos. She unfollowed him later as well.

Neither of the two have publicly confirmed the breakup. But it is becoming quite clear that they have, in fact, broken off, as both have taken down their shared pictures from Instagram.

Tianna Robillard has also been seen without her engagement ring in her latest TikTok videos, where she used Sabrina Carpenter's song Please Please Please in the backdrop, with lyrics hinting at "heartbreak" and "embarrassment".

Why are Tianna Robillard and Cody Ford breaking off their engagement?

Tianna albeit heartbroken, has not shared with her TikTok family the cause of the split. "I just want love and light to me and him," she was seen saying as tears ran down her cheeks relentlessly.

Fans have been frantic for more as they noticed how all the captured proof of the blooming love has been deleted from the couple's social media.

"Wait she’s deleted literally every single picture of him off Instagram. Even the engagement ones. No I’m panicking bad," a fan commented.

"Her pinned TikToks of him are gone and also the TikTok of him paying for her Europe trip is gone brb while I cry," added another.

The couple was already apart before the split rumors surfaced, with Tianna vacationing in Paris and Ford at an NFL minicamp.

How long has Cody Ford been in the NFL?

Cody Ford was drafted into the NFL in 2019, by the Buffalo Bills. He played with them until 2021 before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

In a one-year deal, he joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023 and extended his contract on March 9, 2024. Before the NFL, he played for Ohio State and received First-team All-Big 12 and Third-team All-American honors in 2018.

