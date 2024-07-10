Watch: Cam'ron and Mase Hilariously React to Thanasis Antetokounmpo's Rumored Trade Request from Bucks

A recent rumor about Thanasis Antetokounmpo requesting a trade from the Bucks set the internet on fire. This false rumor originated from NBACentel, a parody account known for spreading fake news. The name is a clever twist on NBA Central.

Interestingly, not only fans but also famous rappers Mase and Cam'ron fell for this trick, getting 'Centl'd' as fans like to call it. During a segment on Mase and Cam’ron’s sports show It Is What It Is about what they think of the rumor, the rapper duo had this to say.

So, what did Mase and Cam’ron think of Thanasis Antetokounmpo's rumored trade request?

In the video below, at around 59 minutes and 3 seconds into the episode titled MA$E & CAM CHIN CHECK SHAKUR | S4 EP 56, host Treasure Wilson posed the million-dollar question. She asked, "It was rumored that Thanasis Antetokounmpo requested a trade from the Buck..."

Mase and Cam'ron immediately burst into laughter, with Mase even spitting out the water he was drinking.

"It's not confirmed, it's not confirmed yet, hypothetically speaking, would you like to share your thoughts?" Wilson, well, tried to continue, but the laughter only grew louder, and Mase was seen walking out of the frame. The show came to an end.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo isn't fazed by the criticism

Despite the satire, the rumor surprised many fans, as some weren't impressed with Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Many believe that his brother Giannis is the only reason he's still in the NBA.

Regardless of fans' opinions, they have consistently mocked Thanasis on social media. Various accounts have posted compilations of his funniest plays, and there are countless memes and comments poking fun at the one-time NBA champion.

The NBA on TNT crew has also frequently discussed their belief that Thanasis is only with Milwaukee because of his last name.

But Thanasis sees it differently. In an interview with Donatas Urbonas of Basket News last August, he addressed the online hate. He said he's not bothered by people's comments about his career, explaining that only the truth can hurt him, not lies.

Despite the criticism, Thanasis nearly signed with the New York Knicks as a free agent during the offseason. He changed his mind at the last minute to stay with the Bucks.

Unlike Thanasis, Mase and Cam'ron have faith in Bronny James

Adjusting to the NBA’s play style is tough. This is why rookies and contract aspirants usually go through the NBA Summer League first to hone their skills. Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James didn’t impress in their latest game, which may have disappointed fans.

Bronny James has been the product of recent ridicule, with people throwing accusations of nepotism at him, much like what Thanasis had to endure in his life. However, rappers Cam'ron and Mase still believe in LeBron James' son, who will develop under JJ Redick’s system.

Bronny James scored four points in his NBA Summer League debut. The Lakers managed those numbers by going 2-9 from the field, which disappointed fans and fueled his critics. Despite this, Cam'ron and Mase believe Bronny should embrace being a professional player more. They urged him to make certain changes, as discussed on Come and Talk 2 Me.

Cam'ron and Mase advised Bronny to take more shots. Cam'ron said, “I don’t like your field goal percentage. I’d rather you had scored 25 points and missed 52 shots. It’s your team, it’s summer league.” He added that while playing within the system is important, sometimes you need to stand out.