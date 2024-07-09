Watch: Croatia’s Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric Get Involved in Bar Brawl After Losing Olympic Qualifier Game to Greece

Croatia’s Ivica Zubac and Dario Šarić found themselves making headlines for the wrong reasons. After a saddening loss of their team to Greece in the Olympic qualifying tournament game, the duo were involved in a bar fight.

Ivica Zubac and Dario Šarić throwing hands after Croatia’s loss to Greece

The altercation, which took place in the early hours at Bolivar Beach Bar in Alimos, Greece, was captured on video by TMZ Sports. Ivica Zubac and another individual were seen engaging in a scuffle while Dario Šarić attempted to intervene, only to find himself in a headlock by another person.

As per reports from the source, the incident occurred at 5:30 a.m., with security eventually managing to calm the situation and escort the NBA players out of the venue, as police were reportedly not present.

However, the rough day for Croatia continued after their defeat to Greece in the tournament finals, effectively ending their Olympic aspirations. The loss was particularly disappointing given the strong performances of Šarić and Zubac on the court during the game.

Zubac tried his best to help the team with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Saric contributed 14 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. The timing of the bar incident was unfortunate, coming just two days after Šarić signed a lucrative two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, with a player option included.

However, the emotional aftermath of the game may have contributed to the tensions that led to the bar altercation.

Ivica Zubac and Dario Šarić were acting in self defense

The Croatian Basketball Federation issued a statement to TMZ Sports, asserting that Zubac and Šarić were forced to act in self-defense after being both verbally and physically attacked during an early morning incident outside a club in Athens. The CBF emphasized that the altercation was swiftly diffused by the club's security personnel, and no law enforcement intervention was required.

As in a video obtained by TMZ Sports, a glimpse of the confrontation at the Bolivar Beach Bar was revealed.

Following a farewell dinner following the conclusion of their Olympic qualifying campaign, members of Team Croatia decided to go out, only to find themselves in an unfortunate incident during their time in Greece.

The loss to the Greek team sealed Croatia's fate, as Greece secured a spot in the Summer Games with an 80-69 victory.

Notably, the 27-year-old Ivica Zubac has been a prominent figure in the NBA, having played for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers, averaging 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds for the latter in the previous season.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Dario Šarić, who has had stints with five NBA teams since 2016, is now a member of the Denver Nuggets, having signed a two-year contract worth $10.6 million.

As of now, neither Zubac nor Šarić has issued any public statements regarding the incident, leaving the matter under public scrutiny and speculation.

