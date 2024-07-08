'CC Be Throwing': Josh Hart Leaves Jalen Brunson and NBA Fans Bewildered With Crazy Caitlin Clark Tweet

Caitlin Clark made history on Saturday by becoming the first-ever WNBA rookie to achieve a triple-double. The Indiana Fever guard put up impressive numbers with 19 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds in a crucial victory against the New York Liberty.

While Clark’s this feat is especially remarkable considering that the Liberty are a top team in the WNBA, NBA star Josh Hart’s reaction to it went viral. Little did he know that he was appreciating the rookie, fans as well as his teammate Jalen Brunson were surprised.

Josh Hart left Jalen Brunson and NBA fans bewildered with Caitlin Clark tweet

Despite Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark's historic performance, one unexpected reaction to her stellar play came from New York Knicks star Josh Hart. Taking to X, Hart's enigmatic post about Clark's game left many bewildered.

With the cryptic statement "CC be throwing that thang," echoing Clark's nickname, it sparked a frenzy of speculation and curiosity. Even Hart’s All-Star teammate Jalen Brunson reacted with confusion, adding to the intrigue.

The unexpected nature of Hart's comment has drawn significant attention, with numerous fans and players clamoring for an explanation, while the post continues to garner around 13 million views.

However, a fan went on to correct Hart while tweeting, “Like passes right?”

Another fan wrote, “Ayo bro what u mean by that???”

Additionally, another fan sarcastically enquired: “How much wine you drink tonight?”

This was not Josh Hart’s first crazy tweet

New York Knicks’ Josh Hart who recently found himself in the spotlight for his unconventional tweet on Fever star Caitlin Clark is no new to such social media posts.

His viral tweet from May of 2023, in which he humorously inquired about tasting breast milk, became a hot topic on the podcast he co-hosts with fellow teammate Jalen Brunson, the Roommates Show.

During the podcast episode, Josh Hart candidly addressed the viral tweet, emphasizing the engaging discussions it sparked and shedding light on the curiosity that many new parents may have about the taste of breast milk.

On the episode of Hot Ones Versus, Hart also shed light on the backstory of his viral tweet, revealing that his curiosity about the taste of breast milk stemmed from his experience as a first-time dad.

Despite the unexpected nature of his tweet, Hart candidly explained that he found breast milk to have "A nice, little sweetness to it," adding a humorous yet relatable dimension to his social media presence.

Offering a lighthearted and engaging narrative, Josh Hart's openness about his curiosity regarding breast milk sparked widespread attention and garnered a staggering 4.2 million views on social media within a few hours of posting.

