WATCH: Streamer N3on Gets Jumped By Nate Diaz's Team After He Says THIS At Jorge Masvidal Press Conference

Popular streamer N3on was recently confronted by Nate Diaz’s team. After the internet personality asked a combative question in the press conference, the Stockton Slugger did not take it very kindly.

As the press conference came to an end, footage revealed N3on being chased by Nate Diaz’s team. The Kick streamer is known to be cordial with Jorge Masvidal. An attempt to troll the former UFC fighter did not end well for the internet personality.

Streamer N3on gets chased by Nate Diaz’s team

Nate Diaz is scheduled to fight Jorge Masvidal in a much-anticipated rematch in boxing. Although they were cordial in their initial bout at UFC 244, the animosity between the contenders has been growing due to the antics in the build-up.

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz had several press conferences. Both contenders appeared on a tour across the country greeting fans and answering questions. Throughout that, there were a lot of combative moments between the two that have now caused the relationship to be hostile.

The recent press conference was a lukewarm event. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz were men of few words throughout the presser. However, when popular Kick streamer N3on got involved, the Stockton Slugger took it to the maximum.

Disguised as a reporter, N3on questioned Nate Diaz about retirement plans after he gets knocked out by Jorge Masvidal. This did not sit right with the Stockton Slugger as he proceeded to go off on the Kick streamer.

Advertisement

“Imma kick you in your f****** leg,” answered Nate Diaz. After N3on withdrew his comments and wished him well on his fight, the Stockton Slugger was unapologetic. The former UFC fighter showed him the middle finger.

This moment was far from the last confrontation. After the press conference came to an end, N3on was chased by a few members of Nate Diaz’s team. The popular streamer was captured on camera attempting to get away from them.

This was also being live streamed on N3on’s Kick, and his viewers believed he was faking the incident. Later in the stream, he was arguing with his friends in the car about what had unfolded after the event.

Also read: Nate Diaz Reveals He Went on a Four-Week Bender Before Jake Paul Fight: ‘He Was the Easiest Fight I Ever Had'

Jorge Masvidal predicts Nate Diaz fight

Their initial bout at UFC 244 witnessed an anti-climactic ending. Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal came to an end via a doctor’s stoppage. Gamebred was granted the original BMF championship title.

Advertisement

This boxing match is said to redeem the first fight. However, taking place in a boxing ring, fans are unsure as to how the fight will go. Nate Diaz suffered a loss against Jake Paul in his previous bout and Jorge Masvidal looks to replicate that.

In a recent livestream alongside N3on, Jorge Masvidal predicted the outcome. Gamebred is not looking to outpoint the Stockton Slugger in the bout. He predicted the fight would come to a violent end as he viciously knocked out Nate Diaz.

“Imma knock this dude the f*** out in four rounds,” said Jorge Masvidal. This ten-rounder fight is anticipated to end quickly according to Gamebred.

Jorge Masvidal does not rule out a potential return to the UFC. Gamebred recently expressed his desire to fight Stephen Thompson in a potential rematch.