When Tom Brady Had Relatable Reaction to Patriots Bringing Back Classic Throwback Jersey in 2022 After His Retirement

Tom Brady once had a very relatable reaction to the New England Patriots classic throwback jersey after the franchise brought it back in 2022, after a decade; however, it was after the Hall of Famer had already announced his first retirement.

The former quarterback spent 20 long years for the franchise; nevertheless, when the Patriots announced the return of the iconic uniform in 2012, he wasn't a player for the side anymore.

Brady used a GIF as his response to show off his disappointment and jealousy of not being able to wear it again, or maybe he wished to stay a little longer.

Tom Brady's relatable response to the New England Patriots announcing the return of the red classic throwback jersey

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League in 2022 but made a U-turn to sign for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just 41 days after hanging up his boots for the first time.

However, the New England Patriots, the franchise where Brady spent two decades of his career, winning six Super Bowl championships, caught the legendary quarterback's attention.

The team announced the return of their iconic red classic throwback jersey; however, instead of the five-time Super Bowl MVP wearing it as their starting quarterback, Mac Jones got that golden chance.

Brady had a very relatable response to the post announcing the news, and the 46-year-old was seemingly upset about not being able to wear the uniform once more. He posted an iconic Jim Carrey meme while the Canadian actor spills out his drink, yelling, “Come on!”

The former American football player had only a few opportunities to wear the Pat Patriot, as the franchise occasionally allowed it from 1994 through 2012. Seeing it come back after 10 years but Brady is not anymore the player to wear it, he of course wished he could.

The New England Patriots have worn the classic red throwback jersey 12 times so far

The classic throwback red jersey has only been worn by the New England Patriots a total of 12 times since it was re-introduced in 1994, winning a 9-3 record in those games. The last time Brady donned the uniform was back in 2012 with the Pat Patriot helmet.

However, a 2013 helmet rule change by the NFL made it mandatory for every franchise to follow the one-helmet regulations to keep player's safety a priority.

The league didn't allow pairing the old-school jerseys with anything but the new-school helmets, which is why the Patriot helmets along with the red uniform were absent for a decade.

However, the franchise was able to make a change in the rules, and although it took them years, the teams were finally allowed to adopt alternate helmets. They were back rocking the classic uniform against the Detroit Lions in 2022

Brady, who made his broadcasting debut this month for Fox Sports announced his final retirement last year in February 2023. He will be the lead analyst for the network in the upcoming season, showing off his expertise in the field as a commentator.