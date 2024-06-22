When Will Roman Reigns Return to WWE? Jacob Fatu Joins The Bloodline in His Absence

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns’ iconic four-year WWE Undisputed Universal Champion reign was one of the most entertaining and record-breaking championship runs in recent memory of professional wrestling.

This year’s WrestleMania can be ranked as one of the best Manias of all time; multiple reasons contributed to making WrestleMania 40 the greatest Mania of all time. Some of these reasons were the storyline of Cody Rhodes becoming the first champion of his family, the in-ring return of The Rock after almost a decade, and most significantly, the end of Roman Reigns' iconic championship run.

The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, has yet to return to WWE since he lost his championship at WrestleMania XL against The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes.

On the other hand, WWE started building a storyline for Roman Reigns just a night after WrestleMania 40 on Friday Night SmackDown, where Solo Sikoa refused to take orders from Roman Reigns, kicked out Jimmy Uso, and introduced some new members to The Bloodline.

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for the return of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, back to WWE to handle the family feud with The New Bloodline.

A recent report by WWE source, Xero News, provided a new update on the return of Roman Reigns to WWE.

Xero News tweeted, “Roman (Reigns) will Return in the next few weeks. However, even though there is rumors of it when I asked a fee days back, I was told he won't be at MSG. But will be in the back with plenty of time to set up SummerSlam match.”

What’s next for Roman Reigns

Former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly close to returning once again to the squared circle. Roman Reigns last squared off against The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania 40.

This time, finally, after main eventing and retaining his WWE championship three WrestleManias in a row, The Tribal Chief lost his WWE Undisputed championship at the hands of Cody Rhodes.

As per reports by Xero News, WWE is now preparing for the return of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns before SummerSlam 2024. This means just after the Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view event, WWE will once again get a chance to acknowledge Reigns.

Fans are wondering what will happen to Roman Reigns when he returns. Will The Head of the Table go after his lost legacy and challenge Cody Rhodes? Or will he first look into the civil war within his faction, The Bloodline?

According to some reports by Xero News, WWE is looking forward to finally executing the plans for Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2024, and the civil war within The Bloodline would then build up to WrestleMania 40. The final boss for Roman Reigns could potentially be The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

Whether Roman Reigns returns at Money in the Bank 2024, Madison Square Garden, or unexpectedly on SmackDown, the pop for The Real Tribal Chief is going to be an epic roar that the WWE Universe will remember for ages. Are you excited for the comeback of Roman Reigns to WWE? Share your thoughts with us.

