Who Is Karl Malone’s Son? All You Need to Know About Former NFL Player Demetress Bell

Demetress Bell was born in Summerfield, Louisiana, on May 3, 1984. He was born to Karl Malone and Gloria Bell. Demetress was born in very controversial circumstances. Malone had impregnated Gloria when she was just 13. He himself was only 20 years old at that time.

The Utah Jazz Hall of Famer didn’t accept Demetress as his child until he retired from the NBA. They met for the first time after Bell got drafted into the NFL in 2008. Here’s everything you need to know about Malon’s kid, who a teenager gave birth to.

Who is Karl Malone’s son, Demetress Bell?

Demetress Bell is a retired NFL offensive tackle. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL draft. He stepped into the NFL field without ever playing high school football.

After the draft, Bell was attacked with numerous questions about his relationship with Karl Malone. He didn’t know his father until his mother filed a paternity suit against the Utah Jazz star. The two parties decided to do an off-court settlement.

Bell used to play both basketball and football in college. But he quit his dad’s sport to build his career in the NFL. Bell was initially told it was too late for the father-son relationship to begin. However, The Mailman’s recent reports suggested that the two of them communicate with each other regularly.

Karl and Demetress have been spotted hunting together on many occasions. Malone’s grandchildren love him. The NBA legend admitted his mistakes and said he is trying to improve things.

Karl Malone’s son Demetress Bell’s NFL career

Demetress Bell represented the Buffalo Bills for four seasons. Although he was drafted in 2008, he did not appear in any games that season. He became the Bills’ starting offensive tackle in 2009.

Bell’s record with the Bills earned him a 5-year contract from the Philadelphia Eagles. He started 5 out of 9 games before suffering a knee injury. The Patriots released him the following year. Demetress was acquired by the Dallas Cowboys, but they, too, released him before the season could begin. He never stepped on the gridiron after that.

