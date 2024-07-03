Who Is Kordell Beckham? All About Odell Beckham Jr’s Brother Who Features in Love Island Season 6

Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s brother, Kordell Beckham, is a reality TV star. Kordell is a contestant in the 6th edition of the American TV series Love Island. His personality and looks make him a strong contender.

While Odell gained popularity with his glorious NFL career, Kordell carved a career out of runway modeling. After Kordell’s appearance on Love Island Season 6, a larger audience learned about the Beckham brothers.

Who is Ordell Beckham Jr’s brother, Kordell Beckham?

Kordell was born in Houston, Texas, on May 27, 2002. He is pursuing an associate of arts degree from Tyler Junior College. He kicked off his modeling career during the 2nd Annual Black Heritage Celebration. He also works as an aircraft fueller.

Kordell Beckham has collaborated with clothing brands and photographers like GRXCE and K Daniels. He wants to work with brands like Adidas, Nike, and GAP. Unlike his brother, Kordell plays football for passion rather than profession.

Kordell Beckham on Love Island season 6

On Love Island, Kordell competes with 23 other candidates, including Aussie Liv and Robert Rausch. Some fans believe that he might win the whole thing. He has made his way into the 17th day at the Villa.

Kordell Beckham’s social media

The 22-year-old has over 93,000 followers on Instagram. He usually promotes his modeling career on his profile. Contending for Love Island champion has boosted his career growth. Kordell posts pictures from his outing with friends. He also drops great fashion ideas on his social media handle.

Kordell Beckham’s bond with Odell Beckham Jr

The Beckham brothers are often seen posing together. But Kordell recently posted a picture of himself with his brother on Instagram. They could be seen standing in front of a luxurious car. The NFL star posed with a mobile phone in his hand, and Kordell drank from a red plastic cup.