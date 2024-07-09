Why Logan Paul Won't Join WWE Japan Tour: Exploring Controversial Past of US Champion

Logan Paul is one of the biggest social media stars of all time. Paul has managed to reach a level of success many dream of at such a young age; Logan Paul is just 29 years old and already a millionaire.

Paul began his journey in 2013 with his younger brother and another famous social media personality, Jake Paul, creating sixty-second funny skits for the Vine app. The Paul brothers managed to gain a major fan following on the Vine app.

After the Vine app shut down, Logan Paul started his YouTube channel, which now has 23 million subscribers. On his channel, he began posting daily lifestyle vlogs, pranks, and fun long videos.

Paul also has a podcast channel named ‘Impaulsive Podcast’ with over 4.66 million subscribers. These last three years have been life-changing for Logan Paul, during which time he helped build a multi-million dollar company.

Logan Paul will not take part in WWE Japan Tour

Logan Paul was one of the first social media stars who influenced boxing into the phenomenon it is today. Logan fought KSI twice, and Floyd Mayweather and Dillon Danis in boxing matches. Paul then surprisingly made a WWE appearance at WrestleMania 37.

Fast forward to today, in 2024. Logan Paul is the United States Champion of WWE and has managed to make a major name for himself in the world of professional wrestling with his amazing, high-flying style.

Recently, WWE announced a Japan tour; a report suggested Logan Paul would not be part of it as he has some other work commitments in advance.

Logan Paul Japan controversy

The Paul brothers are two of the most hated famous personalities in the world. Jake and Logan have been entangled in numerous controversies throughout their careers. Logan Paul, in particular, has faced multiple controversies that nearly led to his cancellation.

In an incident on December 31, 2017, Logan Paul uploaded a video as part of his Japanese travel series, wherein he visited an infamous suicide spot and recorded a departed suicide victim. The video accumulated more than 6.3 million views, with prominent figures accumulating massive criticism online.

Logan Paul faced extreme backlash, with notable figures such as YouTubers, politicians, and actors joining the chorus of criticism.

Fans and famous personalities started a petition online to ban the YouTube channel and all social media accounts of Logan Paul for uploading insensitive content and ridiculing the deceased person.

YouTube banned Logan Paul from its revenue-sharing program, disabling him from earning money from YouTube ads. YouTube even canceled all major plans and projects it was planning in collaboration with Logan Paul.

After all the mishaps, Logan Paul posted an apology video on social media platforms, including his YouTube channel, and apologized for his terrible blunder. On the other hand, Japan banned Logan Paul for a lifetime from entering their country for ruining the image of their country on the world stage.

To this day, fans criticize Logan Paul for his Japan controversy. Paul got into the Japan controversy and was also called out for scamming his viewers in the crypto controversy. What’s your unfiltered opinion about Logan Paul? Every person grows with time and age. Do fans still think negatively about Paul, or has his extreme ability to entertain fans changed their minds?

