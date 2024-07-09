Why Solo Sikoa Pinned Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank 2024? Exploring Potentially Real Reason

At Money in the Bank 2024, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga's The New Bloodline locked horns with the tag team of WWE Undisputed champion Ther American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton in the main event.

The tag team match was well-produced. New Bloodline worked pretty well together, from Tama Tongo’s selling to Jacob Fatu’s exceptional athleticism; and the match was incredible.

The Real Reason

However, the ending was shocking, and many WWE enthusiasts did not accept it when self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa pinned Cody Rhodes with the assistance of Jacob Fatu to win the match.

Fans are now wondering how Cody Rhodes, who ended the iconic reign of Roman Reigns, locked horns with The Rock and defeated AJ Styles twice, got pinned by Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2024.

After analyzing the current storyline of The New Bloodline, it seems Cody Rhodes taking the pin against Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2024 was a well-booked decision that the company took. It was the base to push Solo Sikoa to challenge Cody Rhodes for a singles match at Summer Slam 2024.

The match between Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes at Summer Slam 2024 would indirectly set the stage for the return of the OG Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at Summer Slam 2024. Roman Reigns will ultimately cost Solo Sikoa his match and will launch a brutal attack on Sikoa for taking his position, and then Summer Slam 24 will mark the start of the Bloodline Civil War.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 results

This weekend, WWE hosted the Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view, and the event was a massive success. The company, as always, delivered a classic event. All five matches were on point, as expected. Here is the compilation of all matches from the Money in the Bank 2024 and their results.



1. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu - Tag team match-up - Bloodline won after Jacob Fatu helped Solo Sikoa take out Cody Rhodes

2. Damian Priest (c) vs Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship - Singles match-up - Damon Priest retained pinning Drew McIntyre after CM Punk interfered and attacked Drew McIntyre, cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

3. Iyo Sky vs Chelsea Green vs Lyra Valkyria vs Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi vs Zoey Stark - Women Money in the Bank ladder match - Tiffany Stratton won and became the Women Money in the Bank 2024 winner.

4. Jey Usovs. Carmelo Havs vs. Andrvs vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match - Drew McIntyre won but lost his cash on the same night after CM Punk ambushed him

5. Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match-up - Sami Zayn retained after pinning Bron Breakker clean.

The next pay-per-view that the company will host is Summer Slam 2024. It will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

