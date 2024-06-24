Will Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Meet Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour Show in Ireland?

Patrick Mahomes has been enjoying the NFL offseason with his wife and kids in Europe. However, he and his wife Brittany Mahomes weren’t present in London for the Eras Tour show. Fans were anticipating the couple to meet Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Brittany recently shared some beautiful family pictures from their fun trip. The Mahomes family could be seen spending their day at a beach in Portugal. The KC Current owner was asked if she would attend the next Eras tour show. She revealed if the couple would travel to Ireland.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes tease reunion with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Brittany is a close friend and a huge fan of the Cruel Summer singer. She recently traveled over 3,500 miles to attend Swift’s show in Edinburgh. They are less than half the distance away from the next Eras Tour venue.

A fan enquired about their plans for Taylor Swift’s next concert. “Queen are you going to the eras tour my friends and I wanna know,” the user wrote. Brittany replied to the comment with three side-eyeing emojis.

Swift will perform at Aviva Stadium in the Republic of Ireland from June 28 to June 30. She made around 90,000 fans vibe to her tunes on three nights at Wembley. Her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Prince William, and Tom Cruise were some of the celebrities in attendance.

Brittany Mahomes joins Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at the Chiefs Ring Ceremony

The Chiefs received their rings for Super Bowl LVIII win on June 13. Brittany tagged along with his husband for the big day. The Chiefs’ star quarterback got his third ring of his career. Brittany was on Patrick’s side while he flaunted the ring consisting of 529 diamonds and 38 rubies.

The multiple Grammy winner Swift couldn’t join the ceremony. Taylor Swift cheered for the Chiefs’ tight end from Liverpool. Since there was a five-hour time difference, Swift stayed up late for her boyfriend.