WWE Considering Bringing Back Old WCW Gimmick To Its Shows; Report

There is a buzz going around that WWE might borrow one of the popular gimmicks used by WCW in the 90s. It’s about the referees wearing helmets that have cameras installed in them. According to a report by Fightful Select, the idea of “referee cameras” has been discussed in WWE.

The idea is in the initial stages, and this gimmick is expected to be tried at the WWE NXT show. WCW previously utilized the Refer-eye cam in the early 1990s where the referee would wear a helmet with a camera attached during the matches. The cams were although not liked by the fans, the quality of the cameras increased in the later years.

Who is behind the introduction of this gimmick?

Currently, it is not known who is behind this iconic move. WWE NXt is currently headed by Vice President of Line Producing Brian Fadem, while Shawn Michaels is in charge of the day-to-day running of NXT.

Moreover, the ref cameras are often used in sports like ice hockey and American football. It has also been used sparingly in football and a ref cam was utilized for the first time in the Premier League, early this year, for a match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace by Jarred Gillet.

What do the fans say about this move?

The WWE fans on social media have given a mixed reaction to this news. While some are hailing this step, others have given a big thumbs down. One user wrote, “ How would this work though aren't they supposed to be constantly relaying info between gorilla and the wrestlers? Unless they just mute audio and show certain POVs.”

Another one said, “Terrible concept design here, since wearable cameras are more discreet in their designs now.” A third one said, “Can't wait for the 5 minutes footage of the floor during title matches after the ref gets knocked out.”

A fourth wrote, “This is a great idea. I've been wanting them to do something like this for ages, especially since the technology is smaller and more accessible than the WCW days.”

As of now, the gimmick has been discussed to be utilized in NXT only. It has not been confirmed whether this would be done in the main roster shows also. WWE NXT is creating waves these days. Under Triple H’s reign, the developmental territory is seeing the rise of some great WWE superstars. In its latest episode, TNA superstar Joe Hendry returned to the main event of NXT, as a tag-team partner of Trick Williams who faced Ethan Page and Shawn Spears in a main event of the night. Hendry filled in the place of Je’Von Evans who was attacked by the newly reinstated Brooks Jensen, in a tag-team match.

