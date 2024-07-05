WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Predictions: Damien Priest vs Seth Rollins and Full Match Card

WWE is all set to host another massive event after producing some of the most entertaining and record-breaking premium live events, such as Royal Rumble 2024, Elimination Chamber 2024, WrestleMania 40, Fastlane 2024, Backlash 2024, and more.

Money in the Bank 2024 will be the 12th edition of the Money in the Bank series. MITB is one of the major five PLEs that WWE hosts every year.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is a theme-based event, with the main attraction being the traditional MITB matches. The company hosts two MITB ladder matches: one for female superstars and one for male superstars. Six superstars qualify to be part of the ladder match, and each superstar tries to climb up the ladder to unhook the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The one who manages to unhook the Money in the Bank briefcase wins the match, and with the briefcase, they get a chance to cash in on the championship of their choice anytime, anywhere.

Last year’s winner was Damian Priest, who successfully cashed in his briefcase and became champion. In the women's division, IYO Sky won the briefcase and also won the championship by cashing in her MITB briefcase.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Full Card Prediction

1. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs.The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu (Tag team match-up) - The tag team match between the New Bloodline and Team Cody Rhodes could potentially kick off the card. The match will be competitive, but the New Bloodline will have a slight edge over Team Cody Rhodes.

The reason behind the New Bloodline's domination is the numbers game—four against three men. The ending of the match could get interesting if Paul Heyman joins and decides to support Team Cody Rhodes over the New Bloodline, taking his revenge for the attack he suffered at Madison Square Garden SmackDown. Paul Heyman's interference could play a vital role, but it won’t change the outcome for the Bloodline.

In the end, The Bloodline will find a way to distract Team Cody Rhodes by attacking Paul Heyman once again. This could cost Team Cody Rhodes their match, eventually setting up a future championship match between Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2024.

Official Pick: The New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu)

2. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - The WWE Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn (Champion) and Bron Breakker, who is on a mission to demolish all his competitors, will be an interesting, must-see match. Bron and Sami will go the distance in a competitive match-up with a close pinfall.

In the end, Bron Breakker will be crowned the new IC champion using a surprise "playing possum" attack. The rivalry between Sami Zayn and Bron will continue even after Money in the Bank 2024.

Official Pick: Bron Breakker

3. Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark—Women Money in the Bank ladder match— The traditional Women's Money in the Bank 2024 match will be an absolute banger, featuring high-flying action from superstars like IYO Sky and Tiffany Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton and IYO Sky will be the standout performers of the match. Chelsea Green will also play a major role, but in the end, Tiffany Stratton will unhook the briefcase from the top and win the match.

Official Pick: Tiffany Stratton

4. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match - The men's traditional Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match will be an absolute war with the superstars on the card. Surprisingly, Andrade will be the one performing high-flying action, grabbing the attention of fans.

Jey Uso will come close to winning, but in the end, Drew McIntyre will steal the victory from him, just as he stole the win from Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Official Pick: Drew McIntyre

5. Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship - The WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Damian Priest will be an absolute banger with a lot of drama and interference.

Finn Balor could be the first to interfere, causing slight tension between Damian and Finn over the interference in his singles match. Another major interference will come from Drew McIntyre, who will cash in his Money in the Bank 2024 contract to reverse the fate of Damian, who dethroned Drew at WrestleMania 40 by cashing in his MITB briefcase to become champion.

Drew McIntyre will eventually win the championship. In the end, CM Punk will ambush the newly crowned champion, steal his championship in classic "Summer of Punk" style, and disappear into the crowd.

Official Pick: Money in the Bank 2024 Cash-in Drew McIntyre

