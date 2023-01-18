10 Coolest Smartphones Under Rs 25000 to Buy at Amazon’s Republic Day Sale

When buying a new smartphone, we all feel a rush of happy emotions. Holding a new smartphone in our hands, going through its features, and showing it to friends and family members brings a whole new level of excitement to a person's life. If you are ready to upgrade your smartphone but don't want to invest too much into it, look at our top picks of the best smartphones available under Rs 25000. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live with amazing and unmissable deals on the best smartphones on the market right now. Grab this fantastic opportunity and get ready to click some stunning selfies with your new smartphone.

Get Pocket-friendly Smartphones With Enticing Features at Amazon 1. Samsung Galaxy M04 This mid-range smartphone is a hit among people. It comes with a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup, 4GB RAM, and a 5000mAH lithium-ion battery. You can even get 8GB RAM with RAM Plus. The beautiful shadow blue color of this phone gives it a royal look. It's equipped with MediaTek Helio P35 processor, making it a smooth and super efficient machine!

Original Price: Rs 11,999 Offer Price: Rs 8,999 (as of 17/01/2023 17:00 IST) Buy on Amazon 2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has all the superb features that a user can ask from a smartphone and comes at a great price. Its 64MP AI triple camera will make you want to click photos and selfies throughout the day. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage of this 5G phone allows users to download as many apps as they want without any worries. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G also has super-fast charging capacity as it comes with a 5000 mAh Battery+33W fast charging. It has a subtle and elegant tide blue color that's quite enchanting.

Original Price: Rs 19,999 Offer Price: Rs 18,999 (as of 17/01/2023 17:00 IST) Buy on Amazon 3. Redmi 10 Power This beautiful, sleek and black smartphone is truly a mind-blowing purchase! It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 6nm Octa-core processor that makes the functioning of the smartphone ultra-smooth. Capture stellar details with its picture-perfect 50MP AI camera. You don't even have to worry about storing images because the smartphone has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Original Price: Rs 18,999 Offer Price: Rs 11,499 (as of 17/01/2023 17:00 IST) Buy on Amazon 4. IQOO Z6 Pro 5G by Vivo This fantastic smartphone will blow your mind away with its features! It has a 64MP triple camera system, 8MP wide-angle camera, and 2MP macro camera. Plus, you don't have to worry about charging your phone repeatedly because its 66W FlashCharge charges the phone quickly and provides a 50% charge in 18 minutes. Moreover, it has a 4700mAh battery that ensures your phone battery doesn't drain fast. Dive into an enchanting visual experience with vibrant color contrast and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is a 5G phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Original Price: Rs 29,990 Offer Price: Rs 21,999 (as of 17/01/2023 17:00 IST) Buy on Amazon 5. Lava Blaze 5G Fire up your lively spirits and impress everyone with Lava Blaze 5G smartphone. The most note-worthy features of this mobile phone include 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP AI triple camera, 5000 mAh battery, and 16.55cm (6.5”) HD+ IPS DISPLAY. This is, without any doubt, one of the best smartphones with exciting features available at a budget-friendly price.

Original Price: Rs 14,999 Offer Price: Rs 10,499 (as of 17/01/2023 17:00 IST) Buy on Amazon 6. Vivo Y35 You can't say no to this smartphone once you know about its specifications. This beautiful dawn gold colored 4G smartphone has a 50 MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera that will make you want to become a photographer. With its amazing camera, you can capture high-resolution pictures in broad daylight or at night with one tap. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 1TB.

Original Price: Rs 22,999 Offer Price: Rs 18,499 (as of 17/01/2023 17:00 IST) Buy on Amazon 7. Redmi Note 11T 5G The Redmi Note 11T 5G has a lot of fantastic things going on for it in terms of camera, processor, battery life, storage, and design. This matte black mobile phone has smart features like a 50MP high-resolution primary camera, 16MP front camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, and 33W Pro Fast Charging. Do you like binge-watch videos on YouTube? If yes, don't skip this one because Redmi Note 11T 5G offers two months of YouTube Premium free for its users!

Original Price: Rs 22,999 Offer Price: Rs 18,499 (as of 17/01/2023 17:00 IST) Buy on Amazon 8. OPPO A74 5G This empowering smartphone is packed with features that help you multitask daily. It has a stellar camera, including a 48MP quad-camera that takes breathtaking pictures and clear shots at night. Processing power-wise, this budgeted smartphone harbors a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G which increases the efficiency of the smartphone. Regarding storage, you don't need to be tense about anything because it has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This smartphone comes in a mesmerizing purple color that will surely make heads turn.

Original Price: Rs 20,990 Offer Price: Rs 15,240 (as of 17/01/2023 17:00 IST) Buy on Amazon 9. Vivo Y75 5G Vivo is known worldwide for offering a stellar camera and smooth functioning processor in every device it rolls out. The features of this smartphone include 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 16MP selfie camera, 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, 5000mAh battery, and dual SIM (nano+nano) with dual standby. It comes in a starlight black color that will make you fall in love with it.

Original Price: Rs 25,990 Offer Price: Rs 21,990 (as of 17/01/2023 17:00 IST) Buy on Amazon 10. Tecno Spark 8 Pro Tecno Spark 8 Pro is a compelling budget-friendly offering that ticks all the boxes. It's a 4G smartphone equipped with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 48MP AI triple camera, a 33W super fast charger, a blazingly fast Helio G85 gaming processor, and a 5000mAh battery. Its display is gorgeous and the device is available in an exquisite turquoise cyan color.