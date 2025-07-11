Does Prabhas wear a wig for shoots? Netizens debate as actor sports two different hairstyles on same day

Prabhas has one of the busiest work fronts at the moment and is rarely spotted making public appearances. However, recently, the actor’s two latest pictures went viral on social media, leaving netizens wondering about him sporting two extremely different hairstyles on the same day.

Did Prabhas flaunt two different hairstyles on the same day?

Recently, producer Sreenivas Kumar had shared a picture with Prabhas from the sets of The Raja Saab. The actor was seen in his get-up from the film itself, wearing a casual shirt and goggles. He can be seen flaunting a longer hairstyle in the picture.

The same evening, pictures of Prabhas surfaced as he attended the reunion for the team of his film Baahubali, as it clocked 10 years of release. The Rebel star posed with SS Rajamouli wearing a black bandhgala. His hairstyle however appeared to be changed completely, as it was shorter this time.

Netizens speculate if Prabhas wears a wig for shoot

Interestingly, the two different pictures of Prabhas went viral on Twitter in no time, with netizens speculating if the actor is wearing a wig for his shooting.

Moreover, some fans seem to be certain that he was using hair extensions, which adds to the fact that Prabhas is 45 now, and most senior actors tend to use faux hair.

Some viewers further claimed that the actor's appearance without wigs reminded them of his younger days.

Reports about Prabhas signing his next cop drama after Spirit and Fauji

Just a few days back, a Filmibeat report claimed that Prabhas is in talks to sign yet another cop drama with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy. It was stated that the filmmaker had narrated an interesting script to the actor, who had a strong army background.

Apparently, Prabhas loved it and was eager to participate in it. He has also requested another narration of the movie from the director, after which he will sign up for the film. UV Creations is reportedly bankrolling this movie.

However, these remain unconfirmed at the moment as neither the actor nor the director has commented on it.

