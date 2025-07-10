EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao admits feeling bad when Anurag Kashyap reduced his role in Gangs of Wasseypur, ‘Nobody had money…’

Rajkummar Rao is currently on the promotional spree of Maalik. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shed light on various phases of his life. He also recalled how Gangs of Wasseypur was originally meant to be a showdown between his and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character. However, things got changed and his role was reduced to a major extent.

Rajkummar Rao recalls how his parallel role in Gangs of Wasseypur was cut

Rajkummar Rao reminisced about how Anurag Kashyap approached him and offered Gangs of Wasseypur. He said, “Anurag sir called me for Gangs of Wasseypur. At that time Wasseypur was supposed to be between me and Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The story was between these two characters.”

He further added that he was very excited to do a parallel lead in Kashyap’s movie. Rao revealed that he and Nawaz even went to the real Wasseypur to understand the dialect and accent. “Me and Nawaz actually went to Wasseypur with the writer, Zeeshan (Zeeshan Qadri) hume leke gaye the kyunki wo wahi se hain. Hum log waha rahe kuch time, I was recording people on my voice recorder just to get the accent and to understand the milieu. Bahot maja aaya.”

One day when he was busy with the patchwork of Ragini MMS, he got a call from Anurag Kashyap, who asked Rao to visit his office. “I met him he said ki sun script aa gayi hai but abhi tera role usme kuch bacha nahi hai, to tu dekh kya karna hai. I would love to have you in my film but you decide. I said, Sir, mujhe aapke saath kaam karna hai. I dont know kitna bada role hai but jo bhi hai main karunga,” added qRao.

Further, Rao underlined that Anurag Kashyap had recommended his name to Hansal Mehta for Shahid, which turned out to be a path-breaking film for him.

Rajkummar Rao admits feeling bad as his role was chopped from script

Though Rajkummar admitted that he felt bad when Kashyap informed him about his reduced screen time. “Of course thoda bura laga tha, kyunki mujhe pata nahi tha ki kitna (role) kata hai. We all are humans. Mujhe thoda bura to laga tha ki yaar hum log to gaye the train se 3 din lage the wahan pahuchne me, train se wapas bhi aaye the. Nobody had money. But that was all fine as long as I’m getting work,” Rajkummar concluded.

(Of course, I felt a little bad because I did not know how much (role) is cut. We all are humans. I felt a little bad that we went by train, it took 3 days to reach there, we also came back by train. Nobody had money. But that was all fine as long as I’m getting work.)

Rao’s next Maalik is releasing in cinemas on July 11th.

