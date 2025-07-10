Nayanthara shuts down rumors of divorce with a ‘loopy’ new picture with husband Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan always make the headlines for their loving relationship. However, in recent days, rumors about them breaking up have been circulating, but now, the diva has dismissed the same with a new picture alongside her partner.

Nayanthara shuts down rumors of divorce from Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle, sharing a story featuring herself and Vignesh Shivan. The image had the Jawan actress lying on top of her husband, looking away at a distance.

As she dismissed the claims made on her marriage, Nayanthara said, “Our reaction when we see loopy news about us.”

Here’s the story shared by Nayanathara

Talking about Nayanthara, the actress recently made the news once again for the wrong reasons. In a recent report, the distribution company AP International issued a legal notice against the producers of Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

The documentary movie, which was released in 2024, is facing another lawsuit after using footage from the Rajinikanth film Chandramukhi. The copyrights for the flick are owned by AP International, demanding compensation of Rs 5 crore from the makers.

While the conflict has moved to court, Nayanthara is yet to respond to it. Interestingly, earlier, the actress faced a similar lawsuit from Dhanush after she used visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which is owned by the actor’s Wunderbar Studios.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara was last seen in a lead role in the movie Test. The sports thriller flick co-starring Siddharth and R Madhavan released directly on Netflix and received mixed reviews.

Moving ahead, the stunning diva is set to appear as the co-lead in Yash starrer gangster actioner Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The Geetu Mohandas directorial is expected to revolve around a cartel based in Goa.

The upcoming movie is simultaneously made in Kannada and English, hitting the big screens on March 19, 2026. Apart from Yash and Nayanthara, the film will have Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and more in key roles.

Furthermore, the actress has a list of films like Chiranjeevi starrer Mega157, Dear Students, Mookuthi Amman 2, Rakkayie, Mammootty-Mohanlal’s MMMN (Patriot), and more.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is set to hit the big screens with his movie Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) on September 18, 2025. The Pradeep Ranganathan and Kriti Shetty starrer is a sci-fi romantic comedy.

