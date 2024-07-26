Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in Anupamaa, is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. On the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the talented actress shared heartfelt tributes to honor the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil conflict.

Rupali Ganguly pays tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Anupamaa actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a touching video to honor the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Saluting the real heroes. Bharat Mata ki Jai!”

In the video, it reads, “We salute our heroes and their legacy of courage. Our soldiers defended our nation’s honour with unyielding resolve and unparalleled bravery.” The video showed the soldiers' bravery and strong determination during the Kargil conflict, highlighting their heroism in defending the nation.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 in India to commemorate the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. This day marks the successful ousting of Pakistani forces from their positions on the mountain tops of the Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999.

As soon as Rupali Ganguly uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with admiration and expressed their thoughts on this occasion. A fan wrote, “The real heroes of the country indeed who work day and night for the safety 140 cr people in India.” Another fan commented, “To the Kargil War heroes who gave their lives and left behind their families for our freedom, your sacrifice is beyond words.”

More about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly stars as Anupama in the hit TV show Anupamaa, which premiered on July 13, 2020, and quickly won the hearts of a large audience with its compelling storyline. The cast also includes Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Madalsa Sharma, Vaquar Shaikh, and other talented actors.

Before Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly appeared in several successful shows and gained a huge fan following. She began her television career in 2000 with Sukanya and became widely recognized for her role as Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

