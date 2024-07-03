Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Anupama and Anuj's romance to blossom; former to get her trophy and respect back

Anupamaa is winning over the audience's hearts, and after a long wait, fans can now see Anupama and Anuj getting closer again with each new episode. In the last storyline, Anupama admitted her feelings for Anuj when Shruti asked her to swear on Aadhya. Afterward, Anuj revealed his love for her and confessed his feelings.

In the upcoming episodes, happiness seems to return to Anupama's life as she will be proven innocent in the food adulteration incident.

Anupama gets her trophy back

In the previous tracks of Anupamaa, Anupama faced a lot of humiliation in the USA for her food cooked in Spice And Chutney restaurant. Cockroaches were found in her food, leaving the customers enraged. The restaurant suffered immensely and the Super Chef team took the winner's trophy of the competition from Anupama.

In the forthcoming episodes, the real culprits of the entire conspiracy will be exposed and Anupama will be proved innocent. This will result in the Super Chef team giving the trophy back to Anupama. Meanwhile, viewers will witness Anuj-Anupama's romance in the midst of an old song in the background.

Take a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa here:

Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) faced many allegations in the USA and was humiliated by everyone. She finally gets justice and her honor back in the form of the trophy. Shah and Kapadiya families rejoice as Anupama is proven to be innocent. However, Vanraj is unhappy with Anupama's happiness because it would again mean that family members and others will yet again consider her as a role model.

Titu and Dimpy to get married

In the forthcoming episodes, Vanraj will have a showdown with Titu as his past gets unveiled. Anupama asks Dimpy to think rationally and decide about her future with Titu. Dimpy takes some alone time and finally decides to let go of Titu's past and marries him.

Everybody celebrates, however, it is yet to be known if Vanraj has wholeheartedly accepted their union or not.