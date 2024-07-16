Watch: Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah gets ready for sundowner party; Her backless blue dress has our heart

Nidhi Shah, known for her impeccable style, never fails to make headlines for her sartorial picks. Recently, the actress shared a detailed Get Ready With Me (GRWM) look for a relaxed sundowner party. In this GRWM story, she takes us through her secrets, from selecting the perfect outfit to the final touches of her makeup. Let’s delve into details behind Nidhi Shah's stunning sundowner transformation, offering inspiration for your next evening soirée.

Decoding Nidhi Shah’s make-up

On July 16, Nidhi Shah took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of her getting ready. The young actress came out of the shower wearing a pink bathrobe. As she lets her hair air dry, she preps her skin for make-up.

First, the Anupamaa actress applies moisturizer for even the application of makeup. Then she applies sunscreen from the same brand. After this, she applies a serum on the face.

Showing off the radiant glow on her skin, she moves on to do her eyes. She keeps it subtle and dewy and chooses an eye shadow in a nude shade. And that’s it! Nidhi Shah is ready to watch the sunset.

Watch Nidhi Shah’s look here:

Once she is done with make-up, Shah picks the outfit for the evening. She chooses a sky blue halter neck dress that shows off her back and the thigh-high slit shows her toned legs. We love the simple yet oh-so-lovely look. The gown hugs her body like a dream.

To complete her look, she keeps her hair in light waves open and wears a sandal in the same shade of blue. To accessorize, she wears dainty gold earrings and a golden bracelet on one of her wrists.

Nishi Saxena reacts to Nidhi Shah’s look

Her co-star Nishi Saxena loved her look and reacted to the post by dropping red heart emojis. Fans are also in awe of her final look. One user wrote, “No one is hotter than you.” Another wrote, “Gorgeous!”

