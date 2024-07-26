5 signs you’re Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai in real-life

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai holds a special place in the hearts of audiences. The show showcased an upper-middle-class Gujarati family, whose daughter-in-law came from a middle-class family in Delhi. It has been a decade since the last episode of this classic show aired.

Do you miss Monisha's silly jokes from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai as much as we do? She was always teased by her mother-in-law, Maya Sarabhai, for being middle-class, but her reactions never failed to make us laugh.

We can never get enough of this epic character portrayed by Rupali Ganguly. Here’s a fun look at whether you might share some traits with this beloved character!

5 signs you’re Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

1. You’re pro at bargaining

Monisha Sarabhai, a character portrayed by Rupali Ganguly, never missed a chance to save a penny. If there was a bargaining competition, she would undoubtedly be the queen.

She used to save grocery shopping bags to use as garbage bags instead of buying a new pack. She can spend hours just to save 5 rupees. If you’re a master of making every penny count, you might share Monisha’s love for a good deal.

2. You keep your home messy but believe in saving money

Do you remember Monisha’s apartment? Then you definitely know she never kept things in their place. She was carefree, but her mother-in-law constantly reminded her to keep her place clean and be sophisticated. Monisha didn’t believe in keeping clothes in wardrobes, books on bookshelves, and so on.

3. You blackmail your husband to leave the house every time he fights with you

Whether it is a fight due to her mother-in-law’s taunts or because Monisha damaged the light of her husband’s expensive car, her response is always the same, “Mai ghar chod kar jaa rahi hu, Sahil.” She can say this at least 10 times a day.

4. You believe in budget-friendly birthday celebrations

If you also find ways to avoid the pricey menu by bringing your own food to restaurants, you’re in good company with Monisha. She believes the best way to celebrate her birthday is to go out with her husband, Sahil Sarabhai, and enjoy a thali meal or a buffet instead of a candlelit dinner because, "500 rupay mein unlimited khana mil raha hai, Sahil, sath mein farsan and jalebi free!"

5. You use your old, discarded kurtis as a mop

Yes, Monisha is unapologetically middle-class and believes in reusing things rather than discarding them. No one can manage a household like Monisha! She even uses her old clothes as mops.

She doesn’t worry about what others think or say, she does things her own way. If you’re not afraid to use old clothes for cleaning and live unapologetically, you’ve got a touch of Monisha’s un-classy charm.

