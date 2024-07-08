Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 8: Vanraj is shocked to learn that Leela and Hasmuk left home

In today's episode, Anupama sees Anuj and then leaves the room. Vanraj gets a message from Chopra, who is waiting for the NOC. Kavya asks Vanraj why he is taking anxiety pills. Vanraj responds angrily, asking if he needs her permission to take his medicine.

He then expresses his frustration, saying that no matter what he does for his family, they always end up blaming him and making him the villain.

Hasmuk firm on leaving despite Leela's tears

Hasmuk tells Leela to stop crying and not to show their children her tears. He is firm about leaving, even though Leela worries about what they will do if something bad happens. Leela gets very emotional.

Anupama overhears them and realizes Leela is upset. Hasmuk sees Anupama’s shadow and tells Leela to stop crying because someone is listening. To cover up, Leela and Hasmuk quickly make an excuse.

Kinjal urges Anuj to talk to Anupama; Kavya discovers Vanraj's plan

Kavya discovers from Pakhi that Vanraj took an advance from the builder to build a penthouse, planning to break down the Shah house. Meanwhile, Anuj finds out that Aadya is actually called Shruti. Kinjal speaks with Anuj and urges him to talk to Anupama before it's too late.

She emphasizes that he shouldn't waste any more time and needs to have a conversation with Anupama. Anuj responds by saying that Anupama feels guilty and doesn't consider their situation. Kinjal insists that Anuj needs to make a decision. Anuj listens and understands Kinjal's advice.

Kavya confronts Vanraj; Anuj urges Anupama to decide

Kavya confronts Vanraj about his plan to build a penthouse and asks if he has talked to Hasmuk and Leela about it. Vanraj replies that he will tell them when the time is right. Kavya then asks for her share of the money to secure Mahi's future, leaving Vanraj shocked.

Anuj urges Anupama to make a decision before it's too late and decides to buy her a ticket as well. Anupama tells Anuj that she is now comfortable being alone and is afraid of losing anyone else.

She mentions that Aadya hates her, so she doesn't want to cause her any more pain. Anuj decides to wait until Anupama feels comfortable moving forward.

Anupama accuses Vanraj amid Hasmukh and Leela's disappearance

Dimple, Anupama, and the Shah family discover that Hasmukh and Leela are missing. Vanraj considers reaching out to them. Anupama accuses Vanraj of causing Hasmukh and Leela to leave because of Pakhi. Vanraj dismisses Anupama's accusation. Anupama tries calling Hasmukh and Leela, but they don't answer.

Pakhi complains that elderly people only cause trouble. Paritosh agrees with Pakhi. Hasmukh and Leela ignore Anupama's calls initially. Eventually, Leela insists that Hasmukh answer the call. Anupama pleads with Hasmukh and Leela to return home. Vanraj also urges them to come back. The episode concludes with this tense situation.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar

