Nishi Saxena, known for her role as Dimpy in Anupamaa, has formed strong bonds with the show’s entire crew and openly cherishes candid moments. Despite Sagar no longer being involved in Anupamaa, the two share a close friendship off-screen. Recently, Nishi shared a heartwarming picture with her co-star Sagar Parekh.

Nishi Saxena shares an adorable picture with Sagar Parekh

The Anupamaa actress took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture with his best friend, Sagar Parekh. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Friends with the same mental disorder! I promise to cherry-ish you forever.” The duo looked perfect together.

Nishi dazzled in a red short dress, highlighted by a deep v-neckline and an open back with a self-tie and tonal interior lining, complete with a discreet side hidden in-seam zip closure. Meanwhile, Sagar Parekh opted for a laid-back look in a collared shirt crafted from spun cotton fabric, featuring short sleeves and a button-up front, paired effortlessly with blue jeans.

As soon as Nishi Saxena uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed joy. A fan wrote, “So cute and beautiful picture.” Another fan commented, “Cutest.”

About Nishi Saxena and Sagar Parekh’s friendship

Advertisement

Recently, rumors have been circulating about Nishi Saxena and Sagar Parekh’s dating. Their close friendship and affectionate pictures together often fuel speculation about their relationship.

However, addressing these rumors, the Anupamaa actress recently clarified that she and Sagar are good friends. In an interview with Etimes, Nishi referred to her former Anupamaa co-star as her best friend. She shared that she could be herself around him, laughing and crying, and confiding anything with him.

For the unversed, Sagar Parekh used to play the role of Samar. He co-starred with Nishi Saxena, but his storyline on the popular show concluded after his character's death. Meanwhile, Nishi continues to portray Dimpy, a character whose role in Anupamaa remains integral to the storyline.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 7: Munisha Khatwani evicted in intense Weekend Ka Vaar episode